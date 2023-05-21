Harrogate Lib Dems keep up pressure on Tories' 'broken promises' over new hospitals target

Reacting to figures in the news that 33 of the 40 new hospitals promised by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson more than three years ago are yet to be built, Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough, said: “Conservative Health Ministers owe communities across our country an apology for failing to even begin the process of building these long-promised hospitals despite the danger facing patients.

“Across the country millions of patients are being treated in hospital buildings with dangerous roofs at risk of collapse - this is a disaster waiting to happen.

“This is further proof that this Conservative Government's promises just isn't worth the paper they are written on."

Despite the data sourced by the BBC, the Government says the hospital programme is happening.

A Department of Health and Social Care official said: "We remain committed to delivering all 40 new hospitals by 2030 as part of the biggest hospital-building programme in a generation."

Earlier this year, Mr Gordon pointed to a £10 million backlog of maintenance repairs at Harrogate Hospital.

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust responded that the figure was, in fact, lower than average for hospitals in England and was partly the result of the building’s age.