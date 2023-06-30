Harrogate Lib Dems in new call for Yorkshire Water to be turned into a “public benefit company"

Tom Gordon, Lib Dem Parliamentary Spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough, said water companies needed to be reformed to put people’s priorities first and deliver for the environment.

“Water firms must change,” said Mr Gordon.

"For too long they have been putting profits before getting the basic services right.

"Yorkshire Water, along with the other water companies, needs reforming top to bottom.”

Mr Gordon’s comments come as the Liberal Democrats in Parliament tabled a Bill calling on the failing Thames Water company to be reformed, root and branch.

The plans would transform the firm into a “Public Good Company” with water firms would no longer able to prioritise profit over the environment.

The companies’ boards would be reformed, to include environment experts, and become far more open and transparent to the public.

Currently, water firms are not legally obliged to provide information to the public and can refuse to answer Environmental Requests for Information.

Mr Gordon said: “These private water companies are turning over massive dividends to shareholders, putting themselves into billions of pounds of debt and failing to deliver a good service to local people.

"Because of this and a complete failure from the Government, we have seen major under investment in the infrastructure."

The new call by Harrogate and Knaresborough’s Lib Dems come as Yorkshire Water is under fire for water quality in the River Nidd in the Harrogate district.

The alarm was first sounded by Nidd Catchment Anglers Group last year.

Since then an all-party campaign has been launched to win Bathing Water Status for parts of the Nidd, involving Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, the Lib Dems, the Greens and more.

Coun Hannah Gostlow, North Yorkshire Councillor for Knaresborough East said: “We have a real issue with how our water is managed, it is not acceptable that sewage enters our rivers so regularly and water companies say they don’t have money to stop it.