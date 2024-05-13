Harrogate Lib Dem says Bathing Water Status for Nidd falls way short after 14 years of 'neglect' over sewage problems

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The main rival to Harrogate MP Andrew Jones at the forthcoming General Election has reacted with scepticism to his claims of success in the battle to reduce pollution in the River Nidd.

Following the Government's announcement that the River Nidd at the Lido in Knaresborough has now been granted Designated Bathing Water Status (DBWS), Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough, said the news fell way short of ensuring an end to sewage problems.

"A succession of Conservative Ministers allowed disgraced water firms to spill sewage into the Nidd for a staggering 17,229 hours last year, a 113% increase on 2022,” said Mr Gordon.

“While the announcement by Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs is a step in the right direction we deserve so much better.”

Seeing the scale of the problem - Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough, centre, with Lib Dem leader Ed Davey MP and Coun Hannah Gostlow, who represents Knaresborough East at North Yorkshire County Council, testing water samples at the Nidd last month. (Picture contributed)

For more than a year, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones has been a prominent voice in an all-party local campaign to win Bathing Water Status for the Nidd.

But his Lib Dem rival questions the strength of the MP’s credentials over sewage.

And, he added, the Tory MP’s efforts were weak compared to what the Lib Dems would do.

“In recent years, the town’s Conservative MP has repeatedly backed his Government to the detriment of local rivers,” said Mr Gordon.

"Local residents want an MP who is on our side and will vote in our interests.

"Last month the Lib Dems announced a campaign to create a blue flag scheme for the Nidd, which would give real protection from pollution with water companies facing punitive fines.

"Today we have tabled an amendment to make water companies criminally liable for sewage pollution.

"I am urging MPs from all parties to back this and get tough on water companies.”

Mr Gordon’s attacks were echoed by Harrogate Green Party, whose Parliamentary Candidate Shan Oakes said: “The situation is laughable because it is Conservative policy which has led to the exponential destruction of our river habitats.

"Bathing water status means very little in reality.