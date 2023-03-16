News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Lib Dem hopeful attacks ‘out of touch’ Spring Budget and 'failure' to tackle cost of living crisis

The Lib Dem spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough has slammed the Spring Budget as “out of touch”.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:57 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 10:57 GMT

Tom Gordon said, despite Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s positive words on helping people, the typical household energy bill was still going to be double what it was.

“These plans will push more families into fuel poverty, while oil and gas companies making record profits are let off the hook,” said Mr Gordon.

“The Government’s choice to hike energy bills will come as a hammer blow to families in Harrogate and Knaresborough already struggling with soaring mortgages and rents, shopping bills and tax rises.

“The Conservatives are so out of touch they might as well be on a different planet.”

“In these tough times, local people deserve a proper plan to tackle this cost-of-living crisis.

"That means a proper windfall tax, a £500 cut to energy bills and investment in our local health services.”

The comments from the Lib Dem hopeful for Harrogate and Knaresborough at the next election follows Jeremy Hunt’s confirmation yesterday that energy bills would remain at £2,500 for the next three months, meaning the typical household energy bill will be double what it was in April 2021.

Lib Dems also complain that the Chancellor scrapped the £400 discount on bills which all households received this winter and failed to U-turn on plans to slash energy bill support for businesses, leisure centres, schools and hospitals by 85%.

The party is calling on the Chancellor to cut the Energy Price Guarantee by £500 per household, funded through a proper windfall tax on the record profits of oil and gas companies.

This would mean average bills would drop to £1,971 a year, with the support in place until next April.

The Liberal Democrats are also calling extra targeted support for the least well-off households, including doubling the Warm Homes Discount to £300.

Analysis from the Lib Dems based on official local electricity and gas consumption statistics show that households in Harrogate and Knaresborough would save an average of £358.79 each under the party's plans.

This would mean total savings of £24,628,246 for local families.

