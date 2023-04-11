Harrogate Lib Dem hits out at number of unsolved burglaries in North Yorkshire after data from FOI request

Referring to data from a Freedom of Information enquiry carried out by his national party, Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough, hit out at North Yorkshire’s record on the number of unsolved burglaries.

And he attacked the Government's "under resourcing" of the police service over the last 13 years.

“It is shocking that so many burglaries in our community are going unsolved by the police," said Mr Gordon.“When knocking on doors of Harrogate residents last week the issue of crime and the fear of crime has come up again and again."This Conservative government has left our police forces overstretched and under-resourced.

Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough Tom Gordon talks to a local resident about concerns over crime.

"It means far too many victims are being denied justice and far too many criminals are getting away with it."

The Lib Dems' FOI data show 620 burglaries in North Yorkshire went unsolved in the first three quarters of 2022.

Of the 1,034 burglaries reported in that time period, 12 resulted in a charge or summons – equivalent to1%.

The FOI found 620 investigations were closed without identifying a suspect - meaning 60% of burglaries went unsolved.

Nationally, the Lib Dems are calling for a new “Burglary Response Guarantee,” which would create a guarantee that all domestic burglaries are attended by the police and properly investigated.Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough said: “The Liberal Democrats would ensure that if people are burgled, they know the police will attend the scene and investigate properly.

"More and more people across North Yorkshire are turning to us because they know we work hard for our communities, we hear your concerns, and we never take you for granted.”

According to the FOI, almost four in ten burglaries in the country did not result in a visit to the scene by a police officer.

The figures were based on data provided by 19 police forces in England.

North Yorkshire police force did not provide data.

Crime and policing are rapidly becoming a key faultline in party politics in the year before a general election is likely to be called.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has introduced a series of tougher new law and order measures in 2023 in a running battle to claim the high ground with Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Since Boris Johnson pledged to put 20,000 new officers on the street by March 2023, at a cost of more than £1 billion, official figures showed that just over 15,300 more police had been recruited by October 2022.

But there is no sign of the overall target yet having been met.

In addition, the police are having trouble retaining officers.

In the year to March 2022, more than 8,000 police officers left forces in England and Wales, a 35% increase on the previous year.

Opposition politicians blame the overall policing situation on the Government's long term record on public spending

According to the National Audit Office, police funding fell by 18% in the years from 2010/11 to 2015/16 alone, taking inflation into account.