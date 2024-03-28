Harrogate Lib Dem figure's fury at shocking '113% increase in total hours of sewage dumping in the River Nidd'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the week in which the Environment Agency admitted sewage spills into England's rivers and seas by water companies such as Yorkshire Water had more than doubled last year, Tom Gordon said the figures for sewage discharges in the river which flows through Knaresborough and Harrogate “beggared belief”.

“It is a complete scandal that filthy sewage is being pumped into our river Nidd,” said Mr Gordon.

“It’s beggars belief that Conservative MPs have allowed water firms to get away with this environmental vandalism.

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough has labelled the level of sewage being released in the River Nidd as a “scandal”. (Picture contributed)

"Local people are furious that Conservative politicians blocked tougher action on these disgraced firms.”

The latest Environment Agency data shows that discharge outlets along the Nidd discharged sewage for 17,229 hours in 2023, up from 8,067 hours in 2022, an increase of 113%.

Harrogate & Knaresborough Liberal Democrats are now calling for tougher action against sewage dumping in local rivers, including replacing Ofwat with a tougher regulator.

The party has also called for a ban on bonuses for water company bosses whose firms have dumped sewage into waterways.

Mr Gordon said: "The Liberal Democrats are calling for tougher action to stop sewage being dumped in local rivers/beaches including replacing OfWat with a regulator that has real teeth to clamp down on these polluting firms.

"We have also called for a ban on bonuses for water company fat cats whose firms have pumped filth into our waterways."

Yorkshire Water is on the record as being commited to improving water quality in the Nidd.

Work started last year at Killinghall waste water treatment works as part of a £19 million scheme to remove more phosphorus during the wastewater treatment process, which will help improve water quality.

The investment at the treatment works, based off Crag Hill Lane in Harrogate, is expected to run until Spring 2026.