Harrogate Lib Dem figure stokes Nidd row with town's MP as data shows '113% increase in total hours of sewage dumping'

In the week in which the Environment Agency admitted sewage spills into England's rivers and seas by water companies such as Yorkshire Water had more than doubled last year, Tom Gordon said the figures for sewage discharges in the river which flows through Knaresborough and Harrogate “beggared belief”.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones says the situation is already being addressed by Yorkshire Water and is nowhere near as dramatic as the Lib Dems claim.

But Lib Dem Tom Gordon is clear that nowhere near enough is being done.

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough has labelled the level of sewage being released in the River Nidd as a “scandal”. (Picture contributed)

“It is a complete scandal that filthy sewage is being pumped into our river Nidd,” said Mr Gordon.

“It’s beggars belief that Conservative MPs have allowed water firms to get away with this environmental vandalism.

"Local people are furious that Conservative politicians blocked tougher action on these disgraced firms.”

The latest Environment Agency data shows that discharge outlets along the Nidd discharged sewage for 17,229 hours in 2023, up from 8,067 hours in 2022, an increase of 113%.

Harrogate & Knaresborough Liberal Democrats are now calling for tougher action against sewage dumping in local rivers, including replacing Ofwat with a tougher regulator.

The party has also called for a ban on bonuses for water company bosses whose firms have dumped sewage into waterways.

Mr Gordon said: "The Liberal Democrats are calling for tougher action to stop sewage being dumped in local rivers/beaches including replacing OfWat with a regulator that has real teeth to clamp down on these polluting firms.

"We have also called for a ban on bonuses for water company fat cats whose firms have pumped filth into our waterways."

Yorkshire Water is on the record as being commited to improving water quality in the Nidd.

Work started last year at Killinghall waste water treatment works as part of a £19 million scheme to remove more phosphorus during the wastewater treatment process, which will help improve water quality.

The investment at the treatment works, based off Crag Hill Lane in Harrogate, is expected to run until Spring 2026.

Last year saw Yorkshire Water pay out £1 million to wildlife and environmental charities Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust seven years after pumping sewage into Hookstone Beck.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones argues the picture is not as gloomy as being claimed, partly because both himself and Yorkshire Water are taking action.

“The combined storm overflows are designed to discharge the contents of sewers into waterways when the sewers are blocked or overloaded,” said Mr Jones.

"In 2023 there was exceptionally heavy rainfall which meant the overflows operated more often stopping sewage backing up into our properties.

"We need solutions that mean the storm overflows operate less and I am pleased that significant investment is happening and I am pushing for more.

“This shows the importance of a joint effort between water companies, the Environment Agency, house builders and many others to ensure that rainwater run-off into our sewer system is lessened through tree planting, on-site water storage on new estates and separation of clean water and waste water sewage streams.

“Sewage isn’t the only cause of pollution in rivers – particularly the Nidd.

"Agriculture is a major concern with run-off from farmland carrying pesticides and animal waste.

“Water quality is a complex picture and to tackle it we need to tackle all the underlying causes.

"This underlines the importance of gaining bathing water status for the Nidd.

"This will mean a five-year plan is developed encompassing all the causes of pollution and engaging all partners in finding a solution.