Harrogate Lib Dem candidate for by-election claims North Yorkshire Council 'just isn’t working' for town

Standing as the party’s North Yorkshire Council candidate for the Stray, Woodlands, and Hookstone seat left vacant by the very public resignation of Pat Marsh, Andrew Timothy pointed to crumbling roads, cuts to services and the removal of public bins as evidence that council leaders had taken their eye off the ball since becoming a new larger, unitary authority.

"I am truly honoured to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Stray, Woodlands, and Hookstone by-election.

"As someone who lives on Leeds Road, people are telling me that the new North Yorkshire Council, created and run by the Conservatives, just isn’t working.

Standing as the party's North Yorkshire Council candidate for the Stray, Woodlands, and Hookstone seat, Lib Dem Andrew Timothy claims the new North Yorkshire Council isn't working for Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

“They have left our roads to crumble, removed much needed public bins, and are cutting back on services across the board.

"They are taking our area for granted.”

Mr Timothy works locally as a lab analyst and volunteers as a church steward.

The by-election, which will take place on Thursday, April 11, follows the controversy round senior Lib Dem Coun Patricia Marsh after her social media comments on Gaza and Israel prompted outrage.

In the last local elections in 2022 the Liberal Democrats won the division with 52%, way ahead of the Conservatives on 35%.

Whatever has happened recently, Mr Timothy says he will be will be running a positive campaign to fight for a fair deal for local residents.

"If elected, I am determined to be someone who champions our area, campaigning for better local services and infrastructure, fighting against Conservative council tax increases and delivering on residents’ priorities.

"We need an independent voice who will listen to concerns and stand up for local people.”

His campaign is being backed by Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

“Andrew would make a fantastic councillor,” said Mr Gordon.

"I have seen first-hand how passionate he is about delivering change for local people.