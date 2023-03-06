News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Lib Dem attacks 'staggering' rail fire rises for passengers in Harrogate and Knaresborough

Harrogate's Liberal Democrat spokesperson is calling for a fair deal for passengers in Harrogate and Knaresborough after the biggest rail fare hike for train passengers in a decade.

By Graham Chalmers
21 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 1:04pm

Tom Gordon said the newly-announced change in train fares, which would see a £107.38 rise in annual season ticket prices between Harrogate and Leeds. was "staggering" against the current backdrop of against a backdrop of the cist of living crisis and strike disruption.“It is outrageous to hike rail fares in the middle of a cost of living crisis," claimed Mr Gordon, who was recently selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough at the next election.

"This Conservative Government is completely out of touch.

“Ministers cannot keep turning a blind eye to these problems, especially given people are paying more for less on our rail network with fewer trains running or even on time."

Harrogate and Knaresborough Liberal Democrat spokesperson Tom Gordon talking with a passenger at Knaresborough railway station.
Regulated ticket prices are rising by 5.9% in the highest increase since 2012.

The Government’s rail minister Huw Merriman says that rise is not only "well below inflation" but has been delayed to help people struggling with inflation and energy bills.

Under the new fares, the cost of an annual season ticket for Harrogate commuters travelling to Leeds is forecasted to reach £1,927.

Mr Gordon is joining Lib Dem calls for a price freeze for rail passengers.

“I am calling for a fair deal for people in Harrogate and Knaresborough with an immediate fare freeze to help families struggling under the cost of living crisis.

“We should be making green forms of transport cheaper yet the Government seems determined to make rail more expensive than ever before.”

Fares regulated by the Government’s price cap include season tickets on most commuter journeys, some off-peak long distance return tickets and any time tickets which are fully flexible tickets, with no time restrictions on when you can travel.

But many other fares, including first class and advance tickets, are not part of the cap.

Recent official figures showed 4.5% of all planned trains in the three months up to December 2022, were cancelled, the highest since records began.

