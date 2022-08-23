Harrogate leader's warning that a referendum must be held over formation of Harrogate Town Council

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Branding the whole idea a "huge step into the unknown", Coun Richard Cooper said there was a danger Harrogate tax payers would be expected to sign up to the idea without any real information on what the purpose of a new town council would be.

North Yorkshire's leaders may have launched a public consultation this week about the principle of setting up a new Harrogate Town Council after a new new single council takes control of all the county's services in April 2023 but, in the viewpoint of Harrogate's leader, this does not go far enough.

"Before a new town council for Harrogate is formed we should have a referendum of all those who will be expected to use their hard-earned cash to pay for it," said Coun Cooper.

The leader of Harrogate Borough Council, Coun Richard Cooper.

“I am sure a robust case can be made for a new town council but that case is not yet made.

"Beware those advocating this huge step into the unknown.

"Until they can tell us precisely what this new council will do and how much it will charge you for that privilege the wise person will reserve judgement.”

From April 1 next year, North Yorkshire County Council, Scarborough Borough Council and Harrogate Borough Council, along with the county’s five other district councils, will be replaced by a new North Yorkshire Council that will deliver all local services across the whole county.

A central pledge in the case for this change was “double devolution”.

Currently, parts of Scarborough and Harrogate are the only major towns in North Yorkshire not to have a parish or town council and there have been growing calls for new town councils to be set up.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for corporate services, Coun David Chance, said: “Parish and town councils have always had a key role in representing the needs of their communities, and will have even greater opportunity to do so – as well as to take on greater responsibilities if they so wish – with the formation of the new North Yorkshire Council in April.

“As two of the county’s major centres of population, it’s vital that Harrogate and Scarborough have this opportunity and I would urge people to look at the consultation and have their say."

But in the Harrogate Borough Council leader's view, the absence of clarity on the powers, responsibilities and financing of a new town council for Harrogate is a major cause for concern.

His biggest red flag is over the question of what Harrogate tax payers would have to pay if a town council was to be formed.

"As yet we don’t know what a new town council would do," said Coun Cooper.

"How much would it cost to do whatever it is that is proposed?

"If it is not doing anything new or anything better is it something that we would actually want?

"Will it be a political council with all the normal petty squabbling that gives local government a bad name?

"All we really know is that it will be a tax-raising body levying a precept on each household to fund it.

"And if it takes on leisure and wellness centres, responsibility and parks and gardens or cutting the Stray will the cost of those things mean we pay lower council tax to North Yorkshire Council who will no longer be funding them?"

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for corporate services said, at this stage, no firm proposals were being put forward.

“In the first set of consultations we will consult with residents in the relevant areas,” Coun David Chance said.

“We will then take those views and make recommendations for approval.“If it was considered appropriate, new town councils could potentially be created in 2024.”

But the outgoing Harrogate council leader, whose role would disappear next year, claimed there should be alarm bells over the lack of a referendum.

Coun Cooper said: "We need to know what it is proposed the new town council will do and how much it will cost before we can then judge whether or not we want it.

"And, because this is a new tax-raising body complete with new responsibilities, councillors and staff that judgement should be made by a referendum of all those expected to pay for it.

“The timetable proposed for the Community Governance Review – the precursor to establishing a new town council – makes no reference to a referendum.

"Not to hold one with the full facts known about how it will work, what it will do and how much it will cost will from day one undermine its credibility among those expected to fund it.”

The public consultation, which runs until Friday, September 30, is part of North Yorkshire County Council's move to devolution which aims to bring about better local democracy and more effective and convenient delivery of local services.

The consultation can be found online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/CGR.

Copies of the Harrogate consultation will also be available from: Harrogate Library, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate; Bilton and Woodfield Community Library; Woodfield Road, Harrogate and Harrogate Borough Council, Civic Centre, St Luke’s Avenue, Harrogate.