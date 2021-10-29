Harrogate landlords hit with £100,000 fines as council cracks down on private property owners who let down their tenants

Since 2018, Harrogate Borough Council has taken enforcement action and imposed financial penalties on landlords who fail to comply with private sector housing requirements.

To date, the borough council has successfully issued seven financial penalties against private landlords in the Harrogate district, totalling £109,089.21.

The most recent success relates to a case the council served on landlord Mr Jamshid Jalali-Ghazaani, for failing to comply with an improvement notice of a property on the High Street, Starbeck.

As Mr Jamshid Jalali-Ghazaani failed to address several hazards at the property, including excess cold, structural issues and kitchen safety, the council imposed a financial penalty of £25,000.

Mr Jamshid Jalali-Ghazaani appealed against the penalty at a hearing of the property tribunal last month (8 September), but this was dismissed and the tribunal upheld the penalty imposed by the council.

The council has successfully defended every appeal made by a private landlord against financial penalties, which include;

Landlord Mr Stephen Archer who received a penalty of £15,000 for failing to comply with an improvement notice requiring works at a property on Providence Terrace, Harrogate.

Landlord Mr Andrew Norman who received a penalty of £13,500 for failing to comply with licence conditions at a multi-occupancy house on Dragon Parade, Harrogate.

Landlord Kingspark Limited who received a penalty of £15,000 for failure to comply with an improvement notice requiring works at a property on Electric Avenue, Harrogate.

In addition, the council has also issued financial penalties – totalling £40,589.21 – in respect of other properties where the landlord did not appeal the penalty.

Trevor Watson, Harrogate Borough Council’s director of economy, environment and housing, said: "While there are no doubt many landlords who provide excellent residential accommodation, there will, sadly, always be those who put the financial gain ahead of the safety of their tenants.