Harrogate hotel offers a 'brilliant night out' with 20% off gift vouchers as part of Black Friday deals

One of the Harrogate area's leading hotel groups is offering 20% off as part of a Black Friday giveaway on gift vouchers to create “brilliant nights out”.

The Inn Collection Group, which includes The Harrogate Inn, The Knaresborough Inn, The Ripon Inn and The Northallerton Inn, is 20% off all monetary gift vouchers purchased between Black Friday on November 24 up to and including Cyber Monday on November 28.

The pub with rooms operator ran a similar scheme last year with great success at its 30-plus sites.

Head of marketing at The Inn Collection Group. Louise Harris said: “At a time when household budgets are continuing to feel the pinch, we hope that our Black Friday promotion will let people give the gift of a cosy break or a brilliant night out at our traditional inns across the north of England and Wales.

Harrogate area hotels - "We hope that our Black Friday promotion will let people give the gift of a cosy break or a brilliant night out at our traditional inns across the north of England and Wales." (Picture contributed)

“After proving popular with our customers last year, we’re delighted to be repeating an offer that afforded a real saving with our 20% off on vouchers."

With a growing presence across the north of England and north Wales it offers quality food, beverages and accommodation at affordable prices.

The last 12 months has seen it complete major refurbishments of each hotel it has taken over in the Harrogate district in a multi-million pound investment.

The Inn Collection Group is owned by The Harris Family Trusts and supported with banking from OakNorth Bank.