Harrogate Gateway project will not be 'cheapened' by rising inflation, insists transport boss

Councillor Keane Duncan, executive member for highways and transport at North Yorkshire County Council, faced questions over the controversial scheme at a Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce meeting last night.

He was told by chamber chief executive David Simister that Harrogate was promised a “high quality” scheme and that is what it should get as a “premier town”.

“The last thing we want is for the town centre to be cheapened,” Mr Simister said, “…and if we are getting pedestrianisation it has to be absolutely tip top.”

Harrogate’s £11.2 million Gateway project at Station Parade will not be “cheapened” by rising inflation.

In response, councillor Duncan said rising inflation could mean some “tough decisions” for all major projects, but changes to the Gateway scheme and any extra costs for the council were not currently expected.

“My aspiration is that we will have a high quality scheme,” he said. “The aim is to improve the attractiveness of that part of the town centre and also improve access to public transport.

“The last thing I would want to happen is us compromising on the public realm because that is a key part of the scheme and what we are wanting to deliver.

“If there are inflationary pressures with this particular scheme, then we are going to have to look at potentially what we can do around those costings. But that is not something we have discussed or are expecting at this point in time.”

Councillor Duncan’s comments come after a third public consultation on the project was held earlier in summer following a legal threat from one of Harrogate’s leading property companies.

Hornbeam Park Developments made a proposed claim for a judicial review against the council over claims that a previous consultation was “unlawful” and that the authority “failed conscientiously” to take into account the feedback.

Councillor Duncan has since repeatedly signalled the council’s determination to push ahead with the project and also said more than 2,000 people have responded to the latest survey – more than both of the previous two rounds.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The end of the third and final consultation represents a significant milestone in progressing the Gateway scheme.

“We will now analyse all the feedback we’ve received to ascertain if any further changes to the scheme are needed.

“We remain on track to begin construction in May, with a final decision on whether to proceed expected to be made by the council’s executive in October or November.”

The Gateway project has been in the making for over three years and aims to make the town centre more accessible with cycle lanes and pedestrianisation.

However, the plans have failed to win over the support of some residents and businesses who are worried the changes could cause more congestion and drive shoppers away.

The proposals include reducing Station Parade to one-lane traffic and a part-time pedestrianisation of James Street.