Harrogate councillor raises residents' concerns over tree felling to Tesco as work starts on new store

After being granted outline planning permission in February 2023 permission for a 3,651 sq m store, petrol station and 209-space car park on the former gasworks site off Skipton Road, the supermarket giant has began work to cut down trees for a new roundabout for traffic.

The latest turn of events has further alarmed local residents who have already expressed concerns about the pollution that will be caused from the development because of hazardous contamination in the ground.

They are being backed by Liberal Democrat Monika Slater, who represents Bilton Grange and New Park on North Yorkshire Council.

Workers preparing to fell trees off Skipton Road in Harrogate as part of Tesco's development of a new superstore. (Picture by Coun Monika Slater)

In an email to Tesco, Coun Slater said: "Residents have raised concerns with me about work carried out to cut down trees in preparation for a roundabout.

"I have spoken with the Highways department at North Yorkshire Council who confirm that Tesco did not have approval to carry out the work and it could have been a danger to the public.

"This does not bode well for the rest of the build and calls into question whether safety and environmental guidelines will be followed.”

Even before Tesco won outline planning permission from the now abolished Harrogate Borough Council last year, residents living next to the site on Electric Avenue had launched a campaign against the proposals which they see as a threat to wildlife at Oak Beck.

Tesco previously submitted details of the measures it proposes to take to mitigate against the ecological impact, as well as a flood risk assessment and a risk assessment relating to a high pressure gas pipeline on site.

The ecological mitigation plan, compiled by Oxfordshire firm Aspect Ecology on behalf of Tesco, said: "The mature trees, woodland and watercourse are of greater ecological value and will be largely retained within the permitted scheme.”