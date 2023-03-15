Harrogate council wins £2.5m from government to house Afghan and Ukrainian refugees

A report will go before the council’s Conservative-run cabinet next week that asks councillors to accept the grant and continue Harrogate’s “long and proud history” of welcoming refugees that dates back to the First World War.

Many Ukranian families have found homes in the Harrogate district since Russia’s invasion through the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Afghan families have also arrived through resettlement schemes but there is still “pressing need” to provide homes for those fleeing warzones, according to the report.

Harrogate Borough Council is set to receive £2.5m from the government to help house Afghan and Ukrainian refugees

The money will come from the Local Authority Housing Fund (LAHF), which is a £500m grant fund that was launched by the government so English councils can provide housing for those unable to find their own accommodation.

In the Harrogate district, just over £2m will go towards buying 19 homes for Ukrainians and just under £500,000 will help buy two larger four-bedroom homes for Afghan families currently in temporary accomadation.

Funding from the LAHF equates to 40 per cent of the cost of a single property.

There will also be £20,000 per property available to cover administrative and repair costs.

The government asks that local authorities secure match-funding to raise the remaining money needed to buy a property and the report says Harrogate Borough Council has come to an agreement with Broadacres Housing Association Limited (BHA).

The LAHF grant will be managed by BHA, who will identify and buy the homes with the council’s approval.

They would then be refurbished by the housing association so they can meet the decent homes standards.

The government says all homes should be bought and ready to be moved into by November this year.

The report says: “Harrogate has a long and proud history of welcoming those fleeing violence and oppression in their home countries.

"In the past, this has included Belgium victims of the First World War and Jewish people escaping the Nazis.

"More recently the area has welcomed Syrians, vulnerable children, Afghans and Ukrainians.