Harrogate council to put £30,000 towards charity funding pot

Harrogate Borough Council will put £30,000 into a community fund formed last year in a bid to provide support for local charities.

The authority's cabinet members voted in favour of placing its entire small grant fund, worth £30,000, into The Local Fund, for the second year in a row.

Cabinet members who made the decision praised the fund, which was established in January 2018 to act as a funding pot to provide grants specifically to local charities servicing needs in the district.

“It's been an enormous success in a short amount of time,” council leader Richard Cooper said.

Cabinet member for culture tourism and sport Stanley Lumley said those involved with the fund "should be congratulated on what you've done over the last 12 months", saying it was "absolutely essential that we support our local charities".

The Local Fund evolved out of a partnership between Harrogate Borough Council, Harrogate and Ripon Centres for Voluntary Services and Two

Ridings Community Foundation, in a bid to create a funding pot which would specifically cater to local organisations dealing with local issues.

In a report on the matter, the council stated the first year of the fund's existence saw nearly £42,000 allocated to 22 projects with an estimated 7,208 beneficiaries.

The fund had received £4,798 in personal donations during that time.

It also receives funding through sister-charity The Local Lotto, with 10p of every pound purchased through it going towards the fund.

Updated statistics on the lotto were also presented, with councillors told that 78 "good causes" had signed up to the service, with 942 players participating, and £30,000 in funding given out so far this year.

The council also put £30,000 into the fund when it was launched last year, alongside a £355,000 grant from the Harry Bolland Charitable Trust.

The council's report on the matter stated the continued support of the fund would help take the pressure off the council when it came to providing funding for local charities.

"Significant work has been done over the last year to establish The Local Fund as the place to go for grant funding in the Harrogate district...This in time will reduce the pressure on the council for funding," the report said.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporting Service