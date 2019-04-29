Harrogate council to discuss purchasing three high-tech air quality monitors

Harrogate Borough Council will use a £16,000 grant to fund the purchase and use of three specialist air quality monitoring units around the district.

The £16,000 grant comes after the council successfully applied to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to fund a project designed to support innovation in air quality management by trialling low cost sensors.

The grant will go towards three low cost air quality sensors, which the council intends to purchase from specialist monitoring firm Earthsense.

Cabinet member for sustainable transport Phil Ireland will consider signing off on the grant and the purchase of the air quality monitors at a meeting on May 2.

Coun Ireland's permission is required for the monitors as the council don't intend to put the purchase out to tender.

In a council report on the matter, withholding from tender is justified by no other company being able to provide the innovative equipment, which can be used in both fixed and mobile positions.

It means the units can be deployed at air quality hotspots around the district.

While the exact cost of the units has been withheld as financially sensitive information, a report on the matter by council says that the grant will fund the sensors for two years, at which point they will not be used unless any further funding is identified.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter