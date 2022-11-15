Harrogate council leader's message over issue of begging and rough sleeping behind shop in Harrogate town centre

Flashback to a previous mini street begging camp in Oxford Street in Harrogate in 2019.

Harrogate Borough Council leader Richard Cooper said it was important not to over-state the problem and pointed to the range of support the town was already providing to the homeless.

"Many people are aware that over recent weeks the rear of Primark on Oxford Street has become a gathering point for people drinking, street begging and rough sleeping,” said Coun Cooper, who was speaking at a meeting of the council’s cabinet.

"To the best of the council’s knowledge three people are sleeping rough in the area.

"They are entrenched long-term rough sleepers.

"I think it is important that we describe how we have been helping these people and how we will seek to help them going forward."That help has

involved the police, town centre businesses, the Harrogate Homeless Project and other agencies.

"The council has offered a variety of accommodation to them including at Fern House – our purpose built move on accommodation in Starbeck.

"Each offer has been refused.

“Eventually accommodation was accepted. However this was extensively vandalised by the occupants who were, therefore, asked to leave.

As part of the council’s on-going efforts to address the situation in a caring but effective way, Coun Cooper encouraged the public to give to Harrogate Street Aid to help change lives.

"I know that caring members of the public are leaving food and coffees behind Primark for the group that have gathered there, ” said Coun Cooper.

"But I can assure people that many of those gathering there – and on Bower Street – have their own accommodation which they can use.

"I cannot fault people for demonstrating their compassion,” added Coun Cooper, who is a trustee of Harrogate Homeless Project.

"I would just say that extensive support with healthcare, washing, cooked meals and medical support is available a few yards away at the Springboard facility in the Wesley Chapel.

"If people have spare cash to support Springboard which is run by the Harrogate Homeless Project – or Harrogate Street Aid through the tap donation terminals around town - which may be a more long term way to help."

The Harrogate Street Aid scheme was first launched in October 2019 following research conducted by Harrogate Borough Council, North Yorkshire Police, Harrogate Homeless Project and North Yorkshire Horizons.

The first pay terminal for the public was installed in the Oxford Street window of M&S with grants distributed by Two Ridings Community Foundation to help individuals get off the streets permanently.

Coun Cooper said the council would be working to create a new plan for supporting the homeless and tackling street begging.

"The council will continue to work with those sleeping rough alongside our partners to help those gathering in these areas to get the support they need,” said Coun Cooper.

"In this way we can help stabilise what are often chaotic lives characterised by mental and physical health problems, addiction and family breakdown.

