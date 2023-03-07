Harrogate council leader ‘would vote against’ creating new town council over impact on tax payers

In what may be one of his final interventions in that role before the borough council is abolished at the end of this month as part of a radical overhaul of local government in North Yorkshire, Coun Richard Cooper said he was not against the idea in principle.

But – despite the Tory-run North Yorkshire County Council’s belief that the creation of a Harrogate Town Council is necessary as part of the devolution process in North Yorkshire which could see an elected mayor for the whole county next year – Coun Cooper has deep reservations about the practicalities.

In particular, estimates that the cost to taxpayers in Harrogate of a town council is likely to be in the magnitude of £60 each per year, is unwelcome, he argues.

"We finally have some idea about how much this new council will cost us - at least at the beginning of its life - and that's £60 per household per year,” said Coun Cooper.

"Many people will think that this is a lot particularly when we have no idea what this new Town Council will do.

"There are obvious questions with no answer yet.

“Why do we need 19 new councillors when we are closing Harrogate Borough Council to create more efficiency in local government?

"How many new staff will they expect us to pay for to support them?

"What expenses will they be taking?

"But most importantly, what are they going to do in addition to what is already done?

"I am not opposed in principle to town councils but until we have all that information it is difficult for me to make a compelling case as to why people should vote yes in the consultation. I will, therefore, be voting no."

Coun Cooper’s latest intervention follows an initial consultation by North Yorkshire County Council where 75% of respondents backed setting up a new town council.

But questions were also raised over the low turnout rate and the possible costs of running a new town council.

North Yorkshire County Council has now launched a second public consultation on whether a town council should be created.

It has also said the council tax precept for a new Harrogate Town Council would allow for an annual budget in the range of £1m to £1.6m.

That would have to pay for accommodation, employment costs, office and IT equipment, insurance, the mayor and services.

It estimates that Harrogate households would be asked initially to pay between £40 and £60 on top of their council tax each year.

Harrogate Borough Council along with seven other district councils and North Yorkshire County Council itself will cease to exist from April 1, with all responsibilities moved to the new unitary authority, North Yorkshire Council.

A central pledge in North Yorkshire’s case for reorganisation, called “double devolution”, was that town and parish councils could be handed more powers if they made a successful business case.

Knaresborough and Ripon both currently have parish councils which provide services such as allotments, public events and small parks.