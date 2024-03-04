Harrogate Convention Centre's £57m revamp dropped as council looks at more affordable options to bring improvements

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive are set to meet next Tuesday, March 12 to discuss proposals not to pursue a contract for the first phase of plans to redevelop the town centre venue, which had risen in cost since the idea was first raised more than five years ago.

Instead they will look at more affordable options to bring long-awaited improvements as part of the council’s support for the town’s multi-million pound visitor economy.

The second phase of the re-development outlined in the plan would have seen the existing exhibition halls replaced with a new event space.

Harrogate Convention Centre, which is a key venue in the town’s conferencing sector. Plans to renovate the venue are set to be discussed by North Yorkshire Council’s executive (Picture contributed)

The overarching project was expected to cost £47 million at the time when the proposals were drawn up.

However, when a business case revealed that the first phase alone was estimated to cost £48 million, the second stage of the development was deferred.

A bid for £20 million in funding from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund proved unsuccessful and rising costs mean that the first phase of the re-development is now expected to be in the region of £57.2 million.

In addition, there would be lost revenue when the building closed for the wide-ranging programme of work.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive director for finance, Coun Gareth Dadd, who is the authority’s deputy leader, said: “The convention centre is a very important venue for both Harrogate itself and the county’s wider economy, and we are, therefore, committed to ensuring that it continues to play a key role in the future.

“However, all major projects are being affected by the high rates of inflation and the rising costs of materials and labour.

“We need to make sure that we are providing the best value for money for residents and businesses across North Yorkshire and we will carefully consider the options that are available for renovating Harrogate Convention Centre.

“We need to decide how best to take the re-development plans forward while protecting the impact that would have on the public purse and the economy of the town.”

Backing North Yorkshire Council’s move, Paula Lorimer, the director of Harrogate Convention, who last week told the Harrogate Advertiser that she no longer believed the original scheme made financial sense, said: “We recognise that there is a real need for investment in the building, but more affordable options should also be explored.

"Alternative plans that are being considered would prevent shutting large parts of the venue for significant periods of time to avoid the loss of valuable revenue.

“This building is integral to the visitor economy of Harrogate. Its conferences, exhibitions, corporate events, banquets and live entertainment provide jobs and business to the town’s shops, bars, cafes, restaurants and hotels – worth about £45 million a year to the local economy.

“I do back the recommendation that is due to be discussed by the executive, as I have been a long-standing supporter of investment in the convention centre for a number of years and the venue must remain open during the works.”

Ms Lorimer added that this year’s income from lettings is at the highest level since 2014 and the number of forward bookings is also the highest in recent memory.

She said: “This demonstrates that the venue is doing well, and tactical investment is the way forward to keeping the venue operational.”

But the building has problems with ageing heating and air conditioning systems and there are also increasing maintenance and utility costs, as well as a layout that presents challenges for many events and conferences.

Members of the executive will be told that North Yorkshire Council’s finance team and the convention centre’s managers believe the suggested redevelopment scheme needs to be revised.

A report to the executive recommends that councillors await the results of soft market testing before making a decision on the way forward, which is set to upgrade the facility in a more manageable way without closing it for long periods of time.

North Yorkshire Council currently supports the convention centre with a subsidy of £2.7 million each year.