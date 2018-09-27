Harrogate conservative who sits on two councils says he will stand down from one

A Conservative councillor who sits on two district councils has confirmed he will not be standing for re-election in one of the wards next year.

Councillor Sam Gibbs (Con) represents the Croft ward on Richmondshire District Council and the Valley Gardens ward on Harrogate Borough Council.

But Coun Gibbs explained his position and stated that he would not be standing for re-election in Richmond when his four year term ends in May.

He said: “I can think of at least a dozen councillors off the top of my head who sit on both the Harrogate district council and also North Yorkshire County Council and they represent various political parties.

“I am in my last year at Richmond, I didn’t want to come off that council and cause an unnecessary by-election because there is nothing legally to say that I can’t and I won’t be standing again in Richmond next year.”

Coun Gibbs added that while he has moved to Harrogate since standing for election in Richmond he still visits regularly.

He said: “It wasn’t a secret when I stood for election in Harrogate, I live in Harrogate however I still have my parents in Richmond and I still go up there to play rugby or visit them regularly.

“I’m up there one night a week for council meetings if not other things. It’s only an hour away which is only as far as County Hall where our county councillors go for their meetings.

According to the local elections criteria, a candidate is eligible to sit on any district council as long as they are a British citizen, at least 18 years old and meet at least one of four qualifications regarding their place of work, land ownership or main address.