Harrogate charities encouraged to tap into crime-busting CCTV network

Local charities will be able to tap into Harrogate's crime-tackling network for a new discounted rate, but another proposal to offer hire radios for discount rates has been dumped.

Cabinet member for housing and safer communities Mike Chambers earlier this month approved a move to charge charities the lowest possible rate to join the council's CCTV Radiolink network.

The network offers members of the business community the ability to communicate by hand-held radio directly with operators in the council's CCTV control, as well as other subscribed businesses.

It means members can be alerted by the CCTV control room team and other members of the Radiolink scheme to developing incidents, such as a rouge shoplifter, as soon as they happen.

The scheme also helps with capturing CCTV evidence, as well as alerting police to incidents as soon as help is needed.

The move means that charities across Harrogate will be able to subscribe to the cheapest rate of £98 a year - which is applied to small businesses - no matter their size.

In comparison, the subscription price for large businesses with 50 or more staff is £226.

To join in the scheme businesses are also required to hire radios for £25 per month, of which Harrogate Borough Council receive a shared revenue of £12.50 per unit.

According to a report, the move is aimed at keeping more charities subscribed to the service.

"An increasing number of premises within our town centres are occupied by local and national registered charities. Whilst several have trialled the

Radiolink service, none have continued after the trial period, with the issue of cost being the deciding factor," the report says.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter