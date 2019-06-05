Harrogate CCTV captures 4569 incidents over last year

CCTV cameras around Harrogate captured 4569 incidents and produced 276 pieces of evidence from April 2018 to March 2019, a new report shows.

Among the incidents captured by the cameras around the district, 133 were alcohol-associated (down by 42 from the previous year) and 694 were related to anti-social behaviour (down by 138).

Matters relating to assault/violence made up 315 incidents (up by eight) while it was used in 393 cases of missing/vulnerable people (down by 331).

The figures are due to be presented to Harrogate's cabinet member for housing and safer communities, Mike Chambers, on June 11, as part of the annual review into the borough's CCTV.

The report also included specific instances where CCTV had helped combat criminal activities or aid in vulnerable people cases.

In one case, two men were observed on CCTV on a motorbike near Harrogate's Jubilee car park, where they attempted to steal another moped by snapping the steering lock on the vehicle's handle bars.

They made off with the moped, with CCTV operators notifying North Yorkshire Police and enabling police to track down the victim's vehicle.

In another example, two males on Oxford Street were caught on CCTV going through a handbag which had earlier been reported stolen, before getting in a taxi.

The taxi was followed by CCTV until police stopped the vehicle and arrested the pair.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter