Harrogate care home to make way for new housing

A former Harrogate care home is set to be demolished in favour of new housing.

Plans have been lodged which would see the former Cornerways Residential Home at 15 Leadhall Crescent make way for five new units.

The care home closed in May 2016 as the business was unviable, in part due to

its restricted size, according to planning statement lodged by the applicants, Cornerways Investment Ltd.

The report added that an inability to comply with Care Quality Commission

standards at a time of increasing competition for modern care homes, as well as the building itself being unsuitable for those with mobility issues due to its multiple levels and restricted corridors, also contributed to its closure.

The proposal to redevelop would involve the demolition of the current building at the site, which would be replaced by three new blocks, two of which would comprise of semi-detached units.

A total of five units are proposed for the development.

According to the planning statement, the design approach was more ‘traditional’ than initially proposed, in order to respect the Conservation Area to the north and others developments along Leadhall Crescent, with the new buildings to be constructed from brick and render.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter