Harrogate bus services to be scrutinised over fears communities losing out

The perceived decline of bus services around the Harrogate district is set to be analysed by the authority's peak scrutiny body.

Members of the overview and scrutiny committee will tackle concerns about loss of local buses across the district, as a matter of high-priority.

In documents submitted to the committee, the review will look to clarify exactly how many and which services have been withdrawn by bus companies in the area, as well as establishing how many local communities have been affected.

The work will also look to establish what the borough council can do directly and where any recommendations would be referred to, given that the majority of public transport matters relating to buses fall under the umbrella of the county council.

Preliminary research will look to see what changes have occurred in local bus routes over the last one to two years, and how it has impacted communities.

It'll be the first item the committee will tackle on its future works programme, which sets out the long-term projects the body will undertake over the coming year.

Councillors decide what items to place on the work programme during workshops behind close doors, with a perceived loss of bus services in the district a recurring theme.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter