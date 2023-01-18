Harrogate Borough Council says staff rights are being protected despite union's complaints over jobs transfer

When the new North Yorkshire Council based in Northallerton begins in April it will deliver all the county’s services.

With the axing of all the county's district councils as part of devolution for North Yorkshire now just ten weeks away, Unison, whose members work predominantly in public services, says it had expected council staff would be transferred to the new authority.

Now the union claims as many as five of its members in Harrogate are being made to join Veritau, a company created in 2009 by North Yorkshire County Council and City of York Council, as per TUPE, the procedure process involving the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment).

But Harrogate Borough Council maintains that employment rights remain intact for staff whose jobs are impacted by the creation of the new county-wide authority.

It's an argument rejected by Unison, the UK's largest trade union.

David Houlgate, Secretary of the Harrogate Local Government Branch of Unison, said: “Staff and UNISON have engaged with the TUPE process for well over a year now and our expectation and the expectation of all staff is that they will transfer to the new North Yorkshire Council on April 1 on their existing terms and conditions but with the opportunity to move on to new terms and conditions at the new Council, which Unison has negotiated.

"Some staff are now being told they won’t be transferring to North Yorkshire Council after 18 months of discussion, consultation, engagement and expectation in relation to the biggest local government shake-up in North Yorkshire for almost 50 years."

The union believes it's too late in the day to change arrangements now because it would be unfair to staff.

It also argues that staff will not have the opportunity, as they have been expecting for 18 months, to go on to the newly-negotiated terms to the new North Yorkshire Council.

In addition, it claims, terms and conditions for staff transferring directly to Veritau are not as good.

But Harrogate Borough Council believes procedure is being followed correctly and that the union's worries for staff transferring are unfounded.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council said: "Engagement with staff, and consultation with trade unions, has taken place at every stage of the transition to North Yorkshire Council.

"This will continue, ensuring staff are kept informed of progress and have the opportunity to raise concerns.

"All staff also continue to be offered support.

"The audit service for the new council will be provided by Veritau, a company created in 2009 by North Yorkshire County Council and City of York Council.

"Veritau has provided audit and other specialist services to the authorities, as well as other organisations, for many years."Providing income that will continue for the new council."Veritau already provides services to five of the seven district and borough councils that will be replaced by North Yorkshire Council."It is proposed staff currently providing the service in Harrogate will move to Veritau on April 1."Employment protection ensures that they will transfer on their existing terms and conditions.

"Individuals will have the option of choosing Veritau’s terms and conditions, should they wish to."

