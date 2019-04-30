Harrogate and Ripon centres to get public WiFi in time for UCI championships

The town and city centres of Harrogate and Ripon will have publicly-accessible WiFi by the time the UCI Road World Championships roll into town later this year, in a bid to make the district "digitally leading-edge".

Harrogate Borough Council cabinet members voted in favour of appointing an operator to install WiFi in the population centres by September this year.

Cabinet member for economic development, Graham Swift, said after the meeting that the move was about enhancing the district's standing as a "high-tech digital economy" - both "economically and perceptually".

"We're using it to make us digitally leading-edge," Coun Swift said.

Coun Swift said the WiFi would be free for users to connect to.

Its roll-out means that thousands of visitors to the UCI Road World Championships will be able to connect to the Internet when races pass through the district's population centres.

The roll-out of town centre WiFi will then continue to Knaresborough, followed by the installation of LPWAN in Harrogate - a low-power wide-area network, which will expand WiFi accessibility.

Two bids were made to provide the services, with the successful tender not yet publicly announced.

The exact costings are yet to be published too after they were deemed commercially sensitive at the cabinet meeting, but it will be funded by the Leeds City Region Business Rates Pool, with the remainder to come from the council's ICT Development Plan.

According to the council's report on the matter, the tender opportunity was advertised in the Official Journal of the European Union, the Government’s Contracts Finder portal and the Yortender portal.

Their advertised requirements included a provider who could install and operate outdoor public access WiFi across the mandatory coverage areas of Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon - with Boroughbridge, Masham and Pateley Bridge to be incorporated if or when viable.

The provider will also be tasked with collecting, manage and presenting data from the WiFi and LPWAN services (including pedestrian monitoring).

The contract is due to commence in May 2019 for an initial term of three

years, with three optional extension periods up to 10 years.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter