Harrogate Advertiser's 'New Council Survey' extended as early results reveals significant public concerns

With just days until the new, more powerful North Yorkshire Council takes over responsibility for all services in the district from Harrogate Borough Council, the early results show our readers may know the overhaul is taking place on April 1 but many are still worried about what happens next.

The results so far throw significant question marks over the public's attitude towards the changes should the impact on Harrogate and council tax payers be perceived to be negative.

But, though readers appear keen that the Harrogate district’s interests are properly represented and protected by the new unitary authority under its leader Coun Carl Les – and want to retain local input – they are less enthusiastic on anything that hits them in the pocket.

The leader of North Yorkshire's new unitary authority, Coun Carl Les.

Readers comments so far include:

"Bigger is not always better. The new enlarged authority must earn the confidence of the (Harrogate) population."

"Harrogate and surrounding areas need to continue to get their fair share of the Budget and that nothing changes our services."

The Harrogate Advertiser launched its online survey with its easy-to-fill-in form to find out what the public thinks and whether they have received enough information on this important issue of local concern.