'Freeze rail fares' plea by Harrogate Lib Dem as Government says next year's ticket rise will be less than inflation

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough, believes the Government should be making clean forms of transport cheaper in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

“Ministers cannot keep turning a blind eye to these problems," said Mr Gordon, “especially given people are paying more for less on our rail network with more delays, cancellations and their failure to deal with the strikes.

“The Government should freeze rail fares to help families struggling under the cost of living crisis the Conservatives created.

“We should be making clean forms of transport cheaper, yet this Conservative Government is determined to make rail more expensive than ever before.”

The Lib Dem spokesperson’s comments follow the release of the latest inflation figures showing that the Retail Prices Index (RPI) rose by 9% in July.

The party argues that, if this figure was to be used to calculate rail fares next year, as normally happens, it would mean the cost of an annual season ticket for Harrogate and Knaresborough commuters could rise by up to £173.52 in 2024, the highest amount in more than a decade.

That would mean annual season ticket prices for Harrogate would rise from £1,928 to £2,101.

But the Government has already indicated that regulated train fares in England are to rise below the rate of inflation next year.

A Department of Transport spokesperson said: "Following last year's biggest-ever government intervention to cap rail fare increases well below inflation, we will continue to protect passengers from cost of living pressures and we will not increase next year's rail fares by as much as the July RPI figure.

"Any increase will also be delayed until March 2024.”

The latest clash over rail prices comes during a lengthy period of disruption to rail service due to industrial action and the cancellation of trains across the region.