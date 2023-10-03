Former homeless hostel in Harrogate set to be converted into six new apartments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hostel on Robert Street was operated by Harrogate Borough Council from 1983 until November 2021 when it closed.

In 2021, the council opened a new homeless centre called Fern House in Starbeck.

Cavendish House had nine bedsits which will be converted into six self-contained apartments and sold by the council through shared ownership schemes.

A two storey flat roof extension to the rear of the building will be demolished under the plans.

The application from North Yorkshire Council was considered by councillors on the Harrogate and Knaresborough planning committee.

Air source heat pumps will be fitted to the building but Conservative councillor for Nidd Gorge and Bilton, Paul Haslam, said the council could be doing more to make it energy efficient for residents.

He said: “We need to add a condition so that this is retrofitted to the highest standard, particularly as we own it.”

However, Councillor Haslam was told by council planning officer John Worthington that internal alternations are not planning matters.

UPVC windows will be fitted which was criticised by Liberal Democrat councillor for Knaresborough East, Hannah Gostlow, who said she would prefer them to be wood.

But Conservative councillor for Pannal and Oatlands, John Mann, said UPVC windows are cheaper and more effective than traditional windows.

He said: “We do need to save the planet and try and reduce emissions. In my experience, what people are looking for is warm homes that save electricity and don’t cost a fortune to heat.

“One of the advantages of UPVC windows is they are really warm if they’re double-glazed and save on electricity bills.

“Wooden windows cost a fortune and they’re not very warm.”