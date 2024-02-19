Former Harrogate mayor and Liberal Democrat councillor suspended over series of ‘antisemitic’ comments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shortly after learning of Councillor Pat Marsh’s comments on Twitter, the national party said it had also launched an investigation into the remarks, while North Yorkshire Council’s Liberal Democrats immediately suspended her from the group.

A spokesperson for the national Liberal Democrat Party said: “These appalling antisemitic views have no place in our party.

"Ms Marsh has been removed from the council group and has been reported to the council’s standards officer.”

Liberal Democrat group leader on the authority, Councillor Bryn Griffiths, added: “These comments in no way represent our group or our views.”

Numerous councillors said they had been shocked by Councillor Marsh’s comments, and condemned them as “abhorrent” before calling for her to resign as a councillor.

Councillor Steve Shaw Wright, the council’s Labour group leader, said: “I’m speechless.

"It shouldn’t be a suspension matter, it’s a resigning matter.”

Conservative councillor for Helmsley division, George Jabbour, a former Syrian parliamentarian, said he had submitted a complaint to the council as “these repulsive remarks breach several code of conduct obligations” elected members must follow.