Five key issues for voters to consider in Harrogate and Knaresborough ahead of general election next week
Despite Labour being way ahead in the national polls, locally the two favourites to win are Conservative Andrew Jones and Liberal Democrat Tom Gordon.
Mr Jones hopes to secure his fifth election win in a row whereas Mr Gordon wants to turn the constituency yellow for the first time since Phil Willis left office in 2010.
Also standing are Shan Oakes for the Greens, John Swales for Reform UK, Conrad Whitcroft for Labour as well as Paul Haslam and Stephen Metcalfe who are independents.
TOWN CENTRE WOES
People in Harrogate and Knaresborough are rightly proud of their town centres, which are full of history and are huge drivers for tourists.
But they have not been immune to the challenges facing high streets nationwide.
Whilst the independent retail sector is still relatively healthy, large clothing brands have vacated Harrogate over the last decade and many restaurants and bars in both towns have struggled amidst the energy and cost-of-living crises.
Whilst the Station Gateway could see much-needed improvements opposite Harrogate station, other areas like Cambridge Street and parts of Knaresborough High Street are looking tired.
Voters could be looking at the party that is willing to invest in town centres and help businesses with things like tax and business rates.
SEWAGE IN THE RIVER NIDD
Public anger has been rising about the problem of raw sewage and other pollutants entering the River Nidd.
Both Mr Gordon and Mr Jones have attempted to create political capital from it during the campaign, with the Conservative pointing to the success of the recent bathing water status bid.
It will lead to more monitoring of the river which could lead to the river being safe to swim in.
In April, Mr Gordon was joined by the Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey at the Nidd and they both called for the river to be given protected status.
At a hustings event organised by Zero Carbon Harrogate last week, things got decidedly tetchy between the two when the subject was broached.
Independent candidate Paul Haslam, who as a councillor represents Nidd Gorge, also says he’s worked with anglers at Nidd Action Group to help tackle the issue.
HOUSING
The face of Harrogate and Knaresborough has changed over the last decade, with housing developments concreting over green fields on the edges of both towns.
There are several large schemes in the pipeline still to be built such as up to 770 homes at Windmill Farm on Otley Road and 550 homes at nearby Bluecoat Wood.
But as more homes have been built, housing has become even more unaffordable with Harrogate and Knaresborough consistently ranking as one of the most expensive places to buy a home in the country.
It’s made the dream of buying a home for young people in the area almost impossible without family help.
ACTIVE TRAVEL
Anyone stuck in traffic during rush hour on one of Harrogate’s key arteries like Wetherby Road or Skipton Road will have felt like something has to change.
Similarly, driving through Knaresborough via the High Street can be a slow experience at the best of times.
But attempts by the council to coax motorists out of their cars with improved cycling infrastructure have so far failed.
The botched Otley Road cycle path was pilloried for its confusing design and then its second phase was scrapped.
And Station Gateway are two words that many in Harrogate are sick of hearing due to the division it’s caused.
Will the town’s next MP be able to steer the town in a different direction?
NHS AND HEALTHCARE
People wanting to see a GP in Harrogate and Knaresborough are waiting longer than ever.
Many are feeling that with all the new housing that’s been built, healthcare infrastructure hasn’t kept up with demand.
Harrogate District Hospital is also feeling the strain and has reported it has struggled to meet timely cancer treatment targets, which has been blamed in part on the strikes.
Since the Covid pandemic, there has been an explosion of mental health issues too, with many voters looking to the party who will invest in better treatment for sufferers so they can lead happier lives.
