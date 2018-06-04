First steps for potential 500 new homes in west Harrogate

A developer has taken their first steps towards submitting an application to build 500 new homes in Harrogate.

Gladman Developments has submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Opinion for the potential site on Lady Lane.

The agricultural land is currently zoned for mixed use in Harrogate Borough Council's Local Plan, with a potential yield of 690 homes. 41.8 acres could be used for this, while eight acres is outlined for employment sites.

In documents submitted to the council the developer has proposed that two hectares of land be used for employment use and a retail centre.

Earlier this year a consultation was carried out by Gladman Developments proposing 690 homes for the site, H51, Land east of Lady Lane, Harrogate. At this stage it said this would be to promote 28.5 hectares of the site, while 12.5 acres would be promoted by the Banks Group. Both companies were to submit separate applications.