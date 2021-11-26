Election result: Tory candidate wins North Yorkshire police commissioner post

Tory candidate Zoë Metcalfe has been elected as the new PFCC for North Yorkshire.

Tory candidate Zoë Metcalfe has been elected as the new PFCC for North Yorkshire and the City of York following the by-election of Thursday 25 November 2021.

She will take up office as the commissioner immediately.

Simon Dennis, Chief Executive of the Office of the North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner said: “On behalf of the Office, I am delighted to welcome Zoë to the role of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner. Together with the Chief Constable and the Interim Chief Fire Officer, I look forward to working with her in the years ahead.

“I also want to thank Jenni Newberry for serving as Acting Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for the past few weeks and all the team at the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner who have worked so hard to ensure our work continued without interruption ahead of this by-election.”

The results of the first count was as follows:

APPLETON-METCALFE, Zoë Estelle Conservative Party Candidate 34385

SCOTT-SPIVEY, Emma Nicole Labour Party 18094

TORDOFF, Keith Graham Independent 14988

BARKER, James Richard Lake Liberal Democrats 9499

BARHAM-BROWN, Hannah Sarah Women`s Equality Party 8837

Second preference vote totals

APPLETON-METCALFE, Zoë Estelle Conservative Party Candidate 7375

SCOTT-SPIVEY, Emma Nicole Labour Party 8801

OVERALLL RESULT

The total number of first and second preference votes given for those two candidates was as follows:

APPLETON-METCALFE, Zoë Estelle 41760

SCOTT-SPIVEY, Emma Nicole 26895

North Yorkshire's previous Tory commissioner Philip Allott quit over comments about the murder of Sarah Everard