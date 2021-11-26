Election result: Tory candidate wins North Yorkshire police commissioner post
The winner has been announced of North Yorkshire's Police Fire and Crime Commissioner election following the resignation of Philip Allott.
Tory candidate Zoë Metcalfe has been elected as the new PFCC for North Yorkshire and the City of York following the by-election of Thursday 25 November 2021.
She will take up office as the commissioner immediately.
Simon Dennis, Chief Executive of the Office of the North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner said: “On behalf of the Office, I am delighted to welcome Zoë to the role of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner. Together with the Chief Constable and the Interim Chief Fire Officer, I look forward to working with her in the years ahead.
“I also want to thank Jenni Newberry for serving as Acting Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for the past few weeks and all the team at the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner who have worked so hard to ensure our work continued without interruption ahead of this by-election.”
The results of the first count was as follows:
APPLETON-METCALFE, Zoë Estelle Conservative Party Candidate 34385
SCOTT-SPIVEY, Emma Nicole Labour Party 18094
TORDOFF, Keith Graham Independent 14988
BARKER, James Richard Lake Liberal Democrats 9499
BARHAM-BROWN, Hannah Sarah Women`s Equality Party 8837
Second preference vote totals
APPLETON-METCALFE, Zoë Estelle Conservative Party Candidate 7375
SCOTT-SPIVEY, Emma Nicole Labour Party 8801
OVERALLL RESULT
The total number of first and second preference votes given for those two candidates was as follows:
APPLETON-METCALFE, Zoë Estelle 41760
SCOTT-SPIVEY, Emma Nicole 26895
North Yorkshire's previous Tory commissioner Philip Allott quit over comments about the murder of Sarah Everard
The North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner election was co-ordinated by Selby District Council.