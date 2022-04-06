Election: Harrogate district candidates revealed for new North Yorkshire Council
The starting gun has been fired for the crucial election to the new North Yorkshire Council after a full list of candidates was revealed today.
In the Harrogate district, 77 candidates are competing for 21 seats on the new unitary authority which will lead North Yorkshire into a new era of local government after the elections on 5 May.
It marks the first time since 1974 that councils are being rearranged locally.
And those elected will have a say in how key services including planning and social care are run by the new unitary authority which will replace the existing county and district councils in April 2023.
Here are your candidates for the Harrogate district:
Bilton and Nidd Gorge
Paul Steven Haslam, Conservatives
Deborah Anne Havercroft, Labour Party
Andrew Graham Kempston-Parkes, Liberal Democrats
Bilton Grange and New Park
Matthew Robert Scott, Conservatives
Monika Slater, Liberal Democrats
Tamsin Jade Worrall, Green Party
Andrew Morris Zigmond, Labour Party
Boroughbridge and Claro
Andy Bell, Liberal Democrats
Noel Frank Evans, Independent
Clark Pearson, Green Party
Jon Starkey, Independent
Robert Windass, Conservatives
Coppice Valley and Duchy
Patricia Ann Foxall, Labour Party
Peter Charles Lacey, Liberal Democrats
Leighton Anunda Regayre, Green Party
Graham Kevin Swift, Conservatives
Daniel Jonathan James d`Arcy Thompson, Independent
Fairfax and Starbeck
Philip Anthony Broadbank, Liberal Democrats
Sue Lumby, Conservatives
Gordon Schallmo, Green Party
Christopher John Watt, Labour Party
Harlow and St Georges
John Charles Adams, Labour Party
Sarah Jane Hart, Independent
Steven Jackson, Conservatives
Andrew Rickard, Green Party
Mike Schofield, Liberal Democrats
High Harrogate and Kingsley
Chris Aldred, Liberal Democrats
Geoffrey Ronald David Foxall, Labour Party
Tim Myatt, Conservatives
Killinghall, Hampsthwaite and Saltergate
Edward Charles Clayson, Labour Party
David Ryland Goode, Liberal Democrats
Michael Harrison, Conservatives
Bill Rigby, Green Party
Knaresborough East
Sharon-Theresa Calvert, Labour Party
Ed Darling, Conservatives
Hannah Gostlow, Liberal Democrats
Knaresborough West
David Tom Crosthwaite, Labour Party
Phil Ireland, Conservatives
Matt Walker, Liberal Democrats
Masham and Fountains
Margaret Edna Atkinson, Conservatives
Felicity Clare Cunliffe-Lister, Independent
Judith Mary Hooper, Liberal Democrats
Oatlands and Pannal
Justin James Peter Chan, Liberal Democrats
Gillian Rosemary Charters, Green Party
John Mann, Conservatives
Margaret Smith, Labour Party
Ouseburn
Richard Musgrave, Conservatives
Arnold Francis Warneken, Green Party
Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale
Alison Harris, Yorkshire Party
Stanley Lumley, Conservatives
Andrew James Murday, Liberal Democrats
Ripon Minster and Moorside
Thomas James Averre, Conservatives
Tom Cavell-Taylor, Liberal Democrats
Andrew Williams, Independent
Ripon Ure Bank and Spa
Barbara Jean Brodigan, Liberal Democrats
Robin John Burgess, Green Party
Mike Chambers, Conservatives
Sid Hawke, Independent
Spofforth with Lower Wharfedale and Tockwith
John Philip Hall, Yorkshire Party
Alexandra Graham Marsh, Green Party
Andy Paraskos, Conservatives
Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone
Helen Burke, Labour Party
John Radcliffe Ennis, Conservatives
Pat Marsh, Liberal Democrats
Anna Rosanna McIntee, Independent
Valley Gardens and Central Harrogate
Lucy Jayne Gardiner, Independent
Sam Gibbs, Conservatives
David Johnson, Liberal Democrats
Paul Ko Ferrigno, Green Party
Andrew Williamson, Labour Party
Washburn and Birstwith
Ian Roger Galloway, Independent
Nathan Roger Hull, Conservatives
Paul Geoffrey Trewhitt, Green Party
Tom Watson, Liberal Democrats
Wathvale and Bishop Monkton
Nick Brown, Conservatives
Hannah Katherine Corlett, Green Party
Chris Knight, Liberal Democrats
In total, 90 councillors will be voted in to represent 89 new divisions across North Yorkshire.
They will serve one year on North Yorkshire County Council before transitioning to the new unitary authority for a four-year term.
The deadline to register to vote is 14 April - and those who are already on the electoral register should have received a polling card or letter during the last two weeks in March.
Polling stations will open from 7am to 10pm on 5 May.
Those who are unable to vote in person can apply to vote by post or proxy.
For more information go to www.harrogate.gov.uk/voting-elections/county-elections
By Jacob Webster, Local Democracy Reporter