Election: Harrogate district candidates revealed for new North Yorkshire Council

Voting will take place on 5 May.

In the Harrogate district, 77 candidates are competing for 21 seats on the new unitary authority which will lead North Yorkshire into a new era of local government after the elections on 5 May.

It marks the first time since 1974 that councils are being rearranged locally.

And those elected will have a say in how key services including planning and social care are run by the new unitary authority which will replace the existing county and district councils in April 2023.

Here are your candidates for the Harrogate district:

Bilton and Nidd Gorge

Paul Steven Haslam, Conservatives

Deborah Anne Havercroft, Labour Party

Andrew Graham Kempston-Parkes, Liberal Democrats

Bilton Grange and New Park

Matthew Robert Scott, Conservatives

Monika Slater, Liberal Democrats

Tamsin Jade Worrall, Green Party

Andrew Morris Zigmond, Labour Party

Boroughbridge and Claro

Andy Bell, Liberal Democrats

Noel Frank Evans, Independent

Clark Pearson, Green Party

Jon Starkey, Independent

Robert Windass, Conservatives

Coppice Valley and Duchy

Patricia Ann Foxall, Labour Party

Peter Charles Lacey, Liberal Democrats

Leighton Anunda Regayre, Green Party

Graham Kevin Swift, Conservatives

Daniel Jonathan James d`Arcy Thompson, Independent

Fairfax and Starbeck

Philip Anthony Broadbank, Liberal Democrats

Sue Lumby, Conservatives

Gordon Schallmo, Green Party

Christopher John Watt, Labour Party

Harlow and St Georges

John Charles Adams, Labour Party

Sarah Jane Hart, Independent

Steven Jackson, Conservatives

Andrew Rickard, Green Party

Mike Schofield, Liberal Democrats

High Harrogate and Kingsley

Chris Aldred, Liberal Democrats

Geoffrey Ronald David Foxall, Labour Party

Tim Myatt, Conservatives

Killinghall, Hampsthwaite and Saltergate

Edward Charles Clayson, Labour Party

David Ryland Goode, Liberal Democrats

Michael Harrison, Conservatives

Bill Rigby, Green Party

Knaresborough East

Sharon-Theresa Calvert, Labour Party

Ed Darling, Conservatives

Hannah Gostlow, Liberal Democrats

Knaresborough West

David Tom Crosthwaite, Labour Party

Phil Ireland, Conservatives

Matt Walker, Liberal Democrats

Masham and Fountains

Margaret Edna Atkinson, Conservatives

Felicity Clare Cunliffe-Lister, Independent

Judith Mary Hooper, Liberal Democrats

Oatlands and Pannal

Justin James Peter Chan, Liberal Democrats

Gillian Rosemary Charters, Green Party

John Mann, Conservatives

Margaret Smith, Labour Party

Ouseburn

Richard Musgrave, Conservatives

Arnold Francis Warneken, Green Party

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

Alison Harris, Yorkshire Party

Stanley Lumley, Conservatives

Andrew James Murday, Liberal Democrats

Ripon Minster and Moorside

Thomas James Averre, Conservatives

Tom Cavell-Taylor, Liberal Democrats

Andrew Williams, Independent

Ripon Ure Bank and Spa

Barbara Jean Brodigan, Liberal Democrats

Robin John Burgess, Green Party

Mike Chambers, Conservatives

Sid Hawke, Independent

Spofforth with Lower Wharfedale and Tockwith

John Philip Hall, Yorkshire Party

Alexandra Graham Marsh, Green Party

Andy Paraskos, Conservatives

Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone

Helen Burke, Labour Party

John Radcliffe Ennis, Conservatives

Pat Marsh, Liberal Democrats

Anna Rosanna McIntee, Independent

Valley Gardens and Central Harrogate

Lucy Jayne Gardiner, Independent

Sam Gibbs, Conservatives

David Johnson, Liberal Democrats

Paul Ko Ferrigno, Green Party

Andrew Williamson, Labour Party

Washburn and Birstwith

Ian Roger Galloway, Independent

Nathan Roger Hull, Conservatives

Paul Geoffrey Trewhitt, Green Party

Tom Watson, Liberal Democrats

Wathvale and Bishop Monkton

Nick Brown, Conservatives

Hannah Katherine Corlett, Green Party

Chris Knight, Liberal Democrats

In total, 90 councillors will be voted in to represent 89 new divisions across North Yorkshire.

They will serve one year on North Yorkshire County Council before transitioning to the new unitary authority for a four-year term.

The deadline to register to vote is 14 April - and those who are already on the electoral register should have received a polling card or letter during the last two weeks in March.

Polling stations will open from 7am to 10pm on 5 May.

Those who are unable to vote in person can apply to vote by post or proxy.

For more information go to www.harrogate.gov.uk/voting-elections/county-elections