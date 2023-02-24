Double devolution could be ‘fundamental gamechanger’ for Knaresborough

It follows a meeting of Knaresborough Town Council this week where councillors backed submitting an expression of interest to North Yorkshire County Council to become part of a pilot scheme that could eventually see the town council run Knaresborough's Wednesday market.

Knaresborough has held a weekly market since 1310, which it claims makes it the longest continually-run market in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s currently run by Harrogate Borough Council but that will all change from April 1 when control will be handed to the new North Yorkshire Council unitary authority.

Knaresborough councillor David Goode says double devolution could be a “fundamental gamechanger” for the town

If the expression of interest is successful, the town council would work with officers at North Yorkshire Council to develop a business case for potentially running the market.

This process would take around 12 months before a final decision is made by on whether Knaresborough is one of six pilot double devolution projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the meeting, Councillor Goode said developing a business case would be an important experience to understand the processes, procedures and skills required to make double devolution bids.

He pointed to the example of Falmouth Town Council in Cornwall, which was not running any services 20 years ago but now employs 42 people and is a multi-million-pound operation.

He said: “That’s the sort of massive change we’re looking at but it won’t happen overnight.”

Councillor Goode was keen to stress that if the town council were to ultimately run the market it would not necessarily mean an increase in its council tax precept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North Yorkshire Council budget for the market would be transferred to the town council as part of a legal agreement.

This would commit the council to maintaining at least the same level and standard of service currently delivered on a permanent basis.

If the town council wanted to make enhancements to the market, it may have to meet the associated costs, but Councillor Goode said it would ask Knaresborough residents for their opinion before any decision was made.

He believes that good consultation will crucial if double devolution is to be a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad