News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
1 hour ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
2 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
2 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
3 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
3 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Documents reveal number of complaints made against Harrogate Borough Council – including planning issues and councillors behaviour

Documents show 16 complaints were made against Harrogate Borough Council in 2022/23.

By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:26 GMT- 2 min read

The figure was included in a report that will go before councillors next week regarding alleged misdeamenours of council departments.

Another report includes details of four complaints made against councillors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Issues ranged from allegations of a council bin lorry causing damage to a property and an accusation the council refused to chop down a problematic overhanging tree.

New documents have revealed the number of complaints that have been made against Harrogate Borough Council in the last year
New documents have revealed the number of complaints that have been made against Harrogate Borough Council in the last year
New documents have revealed the number of complaints that have been made against Harrogate Borough Council in the last year
Most Popular

Most of the complaints were resolved by the local government ombudsman without action taken against Harrogate Borough Council.

Although one of the complaints is still under investigation and another is still waiting to be investigated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several complaints directed towards the council were regarding planning matters.

These included an accusation about how the council had enforced planning permission over a number of years.

Another planning complaint questioned how the council handled an application that it claimed would impact negatively on a Harrogate district village.

However, in both cases, the ombudsman decided to close the investigation as it was unlikely to find fault by Harrogate Borough Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What will be the legacy of Harrogate Borough Council? – the views of residents, staff, people outside the town and charities

Another resident complained to the ombudsman after it accused the council’s building control department of not carrying out proper checks on their home after it discovered it had no insulation.

But the ombudsman said it did not find fault with the council and expects anyone buying a home to have had a full survey done before completing the purchase.

There were four complaints made against councillors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report does not name them but says three were against councillors on Harrogate Borough Council and one was a parish councillor.

The council consults its ‘Independent Person’ before it makes a decision in about a standards allegation against a councillor.

Two of these complaints related to their conduct on social media, however no investigation was brought forward due to a lack of evidence and the complainant choosing not to take the issue further.

There was one allegation that a councillor made disrespectful comments during a public meeting but the investigation found the comments fell within the definition of ’emotive’ behaviour and in a political context they did not “cross the line” into unacceptable conduct.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Call for North Yorkshire County Council to ‘get its act together’ over active travel in Harrogate

Harrogate Borough CouncilNorth Yorkshire County CouncilHarrogate