The figure was included in a report that will go before councillors next week regarding alleged misdeamenours of council departments.

Another report includes details of four complaints made against councillors.

Issues ranged from allegations of a council bin lorry causing damage to a property and an accusation the council refused to chop down a problematic overhanging tree.

Most of the complaints were resolved by the local government ombudsman without action taken against Harrogate Borough Council.

Although one of the complaints is still under investigation and another is still waiting to be investigated.

Several complaints directed towards the council were regarding planning matters.

These included an accusation about how the council had enforced planning permission over a number of years.

Another planning complaint questioned how the council handled an application that it claimed would impact negatively on a Harrogate district village.

However, in both cases, the ombudsman decided to close the investigation as it was unlikely to find fault by Harrogate Borough Council.

Another resident complained to the ombudsman after it accused the council’s building control department of not carrying out proper checks on their home after it discovered it had no insulation.

But the ombudsman said it did not find fault with the council and expects anyone buying a home to have had a full survey done before completing the purchase.

There were four complaints made against councillors.

The report does not name them but says three were against councillors on Harrogate Borough Council and one was a parish councillor.

The council consults its ‘Independent Person’ before it makes a decision in about a standards allegation against a councillor.

Two of these complaints related to their conduct on social media, however no investigation was brought forward due to a lack of evidence and the complainant choosing not to take the issue further.

There was one allegation that a councillor made disrespectful comments during a public meeting but the investigation found the comments fell within the definition of ’emotive’ behaviour and in a political context they did not “cross the line” into unacceptable conduct.

