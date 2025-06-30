Disappointment after international Long Course Weekend in Masham cancelled amid lack of local support
The Long Course Weekend was scheduled to be held in and around the North Yorkshire town from 29 till 31 August.
It was claimed the event would bring in as much as £2 million to the economy and would attract thousands of competitors and visitors.
But organisers announced this week that this year’s event would not take place and another venue would be sought for next year.
A spokesperson for organisers Activity Wales Events said they would release further details next week after an event being held this weekend in Wales was finished.
However, it is understood that a lack of support from the local community played a part in the decision.
Last year’s event was unpopular with some local residents, with concerns about road closures and a perceived lack of communication from the organisers.
There was also disappointment that not as many athletes and supporters attended the first event as had been promised.
The event had the support of North Yorkshire Council.
The authority’s head of tourism, Tony Watson, said: “We are disappointed that the organisers of the Long Course Weekend Yorkshire have decided that they are unable to go ahead with the event in Masham this year.
“However, we are committed to continuing to support them to deliver the event in North Yorkshire and will be talking with them over the coming weeks about possibilities.
“North Yorkshire is home to a number of well-loved and successful sporting events from cycling sportives to running races.
“Hosting the Long Course Weekend, which is a well-respected and internationally renowned sporting event, provides a welcome boost to our visitor economy and gives us the opportunity to show off our wonderful part of the country to athletes and their supporters.”
The event was established in Wales in 2010, and now has annual competitions taking place across the globe including in Holland, Belgium, Mallorca and the flagship event in Tenby, Wales.
The sport is based on the principles of triathlon but is tailored to open up the three disciplines of swimming, cycling and running to as wide an audience as possible.
