Disappointment after international Long Course Weekend in Masham cancelled amid lack of local support

An internationally recognised multi-sport event due to return to Masham for a second year in August has been cancelled.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Long Course Weekend was scheduled to be held in and around the North Yorkshire town from 29 till 31 August.

It was claimed the event would bring in as much as £2 million to the economy and would attract thousands of competitors and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But organisers announced this week that this year’s event would not take place and another venue would be sought for next year.

The Long Course Weekend, an internationally recognised multi-sport event that was due to return to Masham for a second year in August, has been cancelled

A spokesperson for organisers Activity Wales Events said they would release further details next week after an event being held this weekend in Wales was finished.

However, it is understood that a lack of support from the local community played a part in the decision.

Last year’s event was unpopular with some local residents, with concerns about road closures and a perceived lack of communication from the organisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also disappointment that not as many athletes and supporters attended the first event as had been promised.

The event had the support of North Yorkshire Council.

The authority’s head of tourism, Tony Watson, said: “We are disappointed that the organisers of the Long Course Weekend Yorkshire have decided that they are unable to go ahead with the event in Masham this year.

“However, we are committed to continuing to support them to deliver the event in North Yorkshire and will be talking with them over the coming weeks about possibilities.

“North Yorkshire is home to a number of well-loved and successful sporting events from cycling sportives to running races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hosting the Long Course Weekend, which is a well-respected and internationally renowned sporting event, provides a welcome boost to our visitor economy and gives us the opportunity to show off our wonderful part of the country to athletes and their supporters.”

The event was established in Wales in 2010, and now has annual competitions taking place across the globe including in Holland, Belgium, Mallorca and the flagship event in Tenby, Wales.

The sport is based on the principles of triathlon but is tailored to open up the three disciplines of swimming, cycling and running to as wide an audience as possible.