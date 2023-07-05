Disappointed Harrogate campaigners will carry on pushing for 20mph zones despite North Yorkshire Council decision

Residents and schools have enjoyed what they say has been a good working relationship with the Tory-controlled North Yorkshire Council during the campaign to bring road safety improvements for the safety and wellbeing of pupils.

But, despite councillors on North Yorkshire Council’s Harrogate and Knaresborough area constituency committee also agreeing with campaigners, the executive itself stuck to the position it has held for the last year.

A new speed management strategy will be drawn up to guide a countywide review of speed limits across towns, villages and rural roads but it will not support default 20 miles per hour zones, no matter what the pressure from parents, teachers and schools.

Unprecedented joint statement calling for 20mph zones in south and west Harrogate - The Road Safety Group of school heads and residents in Harrogate last week.

Coun Keane Duncan, executive member for highways and transportation, made the council’s position clear at the executive meeting yesterday, saying it would reflect the diverse nature of North Yorkshire rather than, as he said, “assuming a one size fits all locations” stance will work.

“The council is taking a proactive approach to setting speed limits, built on evidence and community empowerment,” he said.

“This will move away from setting limits in a piecemeal fashion, where we look at one road in one location at a single point in time.

"We recognise the key role 20mph speed limits and zones play in terms of road safety, active travel and wellbeing, and our new approach will allow more of these to be introduced over time.

Coun Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire Council's executive member for highways and transportation, made the council’s position clear at the executive meeting, saying it would not support default settings of 20mph.

“In all cases, new 20mph limits and zones will comply with Department for Transport guidelines and have community support after public consultation.”

In the meantime, safety fears over traffic near schools across Harrogate are not going to go away.

The concern has led to the launch of two residents campaigns since last year – Pannal Ash Safe Streets Zone and Oatlands Road Safety and Active Travel – as well as the Road Safety Group of school heads and campaigners with county councillors in attendance.

Last week’s unprecedented joint statement by schools and residents in the Road Safety Group urged North Yorkshire Executive’s decision to deliver a maximum speed of 20mph in south and west Harrogate.

Residents and school's ongoing safety campaign for 20mph speed zones is focused on Pannal Ash (pictured) and Oatlands. (Picture Gerard Binks)

It cited “strong evidence” from studies of the positive impacts of maximum speeds of 20mph – and other road safety measures common place in other parts of the UK.

"With over 9,000 children and young people travelling to our schools and education settings every school day, road safety should be a key priority," it added.

Opposition politicians are in agreement that some action needs to be immediate rather than linger in the long grass of another review.

Coun Pat Marsh, the Liberal Democrat chair of the area constituency committee, criticised North Yorkshire Council‘s decision to refuse blanket 20mph zones as as “kicking the can down the road”.

Coun Marsh said: “It is an issue that affects the whole of North Yorkshire, they have got to address it.

“Get the 20mph zones in first and then monitor them. It really is just kicking the can down the road.”

Arnold Warneken of Harrogate and District Green Party has criticised North Yorkshire Council’s approach as a “delaying tactic” to avoid doing the right thing.

"How many residents, parishes, committees and councillors do we need to ask for North Yorkshire Council’s Executive to listen to all of us concerned about road safety, health, wellbeing and air pollution?” said Mr Warneken, who is a North Yorkshire councillor for the Ouseburn division.

"There is no real substance to the North Yorkshire Council proposals.”

Harrogate Tory councillor John Mann said he was not opposed to the county council’s pledge to undertake a series of planned speed limit reviews delivered over a period of time in order to generate a pipeline of schemes.

But, even so, he said the case for real action in the Oatlands and Pannal division he represents was clear to see already.

"I welcome the recommendation from the Highways team to undertake a series of planned speed limit reviews delivered over a period of time,” said Coun Mann.

"Given the tragic road accidents that have recently occurred near to schools in Oatlands this year, I am calling for my recent applications for 20mph limits for Yew Tree Lane, Green Lane and Hookstone Road to be given a high priority in the Highways pipeline of schemes for 20mph limits.

"I would be very happy to spend my councillors’ locality budget for community causes this year on any road safety schemes that may be introduced in the next few months, including schemes for 20mph limits on Yew Tree Lane, Green Lane and Hookstone Road.

"For instance, it might be useful to introduce vehicle activated speed signs in any roads that were newly-designated as 20 mph.“

Last November saw local councillors on North Yorkshire Council’s Harrogate & Knaresborough Constituency Committee issue a similar plea to North Yorkshire Council’s executive.

That plea also fell on dear ears this week.

But the campaign by Harrogate residents, head teachers and local councillors will continue.