Developers appeal refusal of controversial plans to build 17 new homes in Crimple Valley area of Harrogate

Square Feet Ltd and Antela Developments Ltd want to build 17 homes with seven of them classed as affordable and ten as custom self-build for people who want to build their own home.

The site has been in equestrian use and includes farmland, barns and stables.

But officers at North Yorkshire Council rejected the plans in September, arguing the houses would “erode the distinct character” of the Crimple Valley.

It’s the third attempt to build housing on the site, which is on the edge of Harrogate off Leeds Road and is overlooked by the imposing Crimple Valley Viaduct that dates to 1848.

In 2021, plans for 65 homes were withdrawn.

A year later, a smaller application for 35 homes was refused by Harrogate Borough Council.

The application was met with fierce resistance from the Save Crimple Valley campaign group who argued the homes would harm the appearance of one of Harrogate’s most picturesque locations.

The plans received 360 objections.

The land is not allocated for development in the council’s Local Plan, which sets out where development can take place, however, the developers said that the document supports the delivery of self-build homes on the edge of towns.

The council did not agree and gave seven reasons for refusal in a lengthy decision notice.