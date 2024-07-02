Developer submits fresh plans to build 15 new apartments on former car showroom in Pateley Bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fresh plans have been lodged with North Yorkshire Council to demolish a former car showroom in Pateley Bridge in order to build 15 apartments.

The Nidderdale Motors buildings would be torn down under the plans but a small stone building would be retained as a kiosk.

It follows a previous bid by developer Chartwell Barns Ltd, which the council refused last year.

The developer wrote in planning documents that the size of the new buildings have been reduced since the previous refusal.

A developer has submitted fresh plans to build 15 new apartments on the former Nidderdale Motors building

The proposals include a central three-storey section and a two-storey section adjoining on either side.

The site is mainly accessible from the B6265.

Documents say the buildings will have a grass roof to promote sustainability, reduce CO2 emissions and help it blend into its surroundings.

The site backs onto a cricket pitch and there have been concerns raised about the potential for errant cricket balls to hit the building’s glazing.

To mitigate this, the developer says it will provide stone barriers that protect any glazing that could be left exposed.

In papers submitted to the council this week, the developer says it has addressed the previous reasons for approval.

They said: “The mass and scale of the proposal have been developed as part of a collaborative and iterative process in conjunction with the council and local design guide.

A process whereby the massing has been broken down to give a lesser impact on the appearance.”