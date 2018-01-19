Developer absorbs Killinghall sites for 600 homes

A housing development of 600 homes in Killinghall will now be delivered by Persimmon Homes following the purchase of an additional 70 acres of adjacent land.

The company, which remains under investigation by Harrogate Borough Council for potentially breaching planning laws for removing hedgerows without planning permission, purchased the land on Penny Pot Lane from developers Woodard Corporation, Hallam Land Management and Mealia Partnership. Outline permission was granted for 600 houses in 2014, as part of a joint application.

While also developing the southern half of the site the company has secured approval to build 238 dwellings.

Simon Usher, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes (Yorkshire) commented: “Penny Pot Lane in Harrogate is an excellent location to live. We will be providing a wide range of new homes from two bedrooms to five bedrooms. Construction work will start very soon and we look forward to seeing people moving into our houses from autumn this year.”

Last year residents and members of the Harrogate Civic society were left outraged after hedgerows were removed on the southern site. The company had carried out work due to it having permission to remove part of the hedges for road and sight line access.

Harrogate Borough Council has said that it's investigation into whether the company breached the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 or Hedgerow Regulations 1997 are ongoing

It has also stated that it was unaware that Persimmon Homes was the company developers were in talks with.

However they have said they are 'not concerned as the two issues are separate'.

Persimmon Homes has been approached for further comments and this story will be updated