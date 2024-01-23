Designs for planned £49 million redevelopment of Harrogate Convention Centre to be finished this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council-owned Harrogate Convention Centre opened in 1982 with conferences providing a boost to the town’s bars, restaurants and hotels.

However, it has struggled to turned a profit with successive administrations wrestling with what to do with it.

Harrogate Borough Council announced a major refurbishment of the facility two years ago and its new owner North Yorkshire Council has continued to develop the proposals.

In an update, the council has now said these designs are almost complete.

The drawings are still to be made public but they will go to the council’s Conservative-run executive in early Spring to decide on what happens next.

North Yorkshire Council, which is looking to slash £70m from its budget over the next three years, has not said how it intends to pay for the project.

It’s seen several two Levelling Up funding bids for the scheme rejected by government.

Last week, local news website the Stray Ferret reported comments by chief executive Richard Flinton where he said the council would be open to selling part or all of the facility to a private business.

Nic Harne, North Yorkshire Council’s Corporate Director for Community Development, said: “We are currently in the design stage for this project which was started by the former Harrogate Borough Council, which will be completed next month.

"The redevelopment scheme will then be considered by the council’s executive in early spring when a decision on the way to proceed will be taken.

