Decision to reject 175 Knaresborough homes appealed by developer

Developers behind controversial plans for more than a hundred homes at Knaresborough have lodged an appeal after councillors moved to reject the proposal last month.

Building giants Gladstone Development's proposal for 175-homes at Bar Lane will now front the Planning Inspectorate, after the developers submitted an appeal over council's failure to determine the application.

It's the latest step in the plans, which have attracted public opposition since they were first heard at a planning committee meeting in January.

The committee initially approved the proposal at that meeting, but expressed frustration in doing so, with councillors saying they wouldn't win the inevitable appeal if they did reject it, given the lack of of an updated local plan to base their decision off.

However, given the advancements made in Harrogate's draft plan since then, council officers recalled the decision to September's planning committee meeting.

It was during that time that the developers lodged their appeal to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government over an alleged failure to determine the application within the statutory period.

Councillors subsequently overturned the decision at the September, saying they now had the opportunity to reject applications and not worry about losing costly appeals from developers, with a decision now to be made by the Planning Inspectorate.

