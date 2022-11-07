Date revealed for Harrogate Gateway project consultation results to be published

North Yorkshire County Council is consulting on its Active Travel schemes, including the Oatlands Drive area. (Picture Gerard Binks)

North Yorkshire County Council said there had been a “strong response” to the third online survey over the Government-funded plans to give greater priority to cycling and walking over vehicle transport.

In total there had been more than 2,000 Harrogate Gateway surveys completed online with plenty of feedback.

The council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Coun Keane Duncan, told the Harrogate Advertiser a report into the consultation would be published before the end of November.

“We received a strong response to the most recent consultation about the Harrogate Gateway project, " said Coun Keane.

"Having received more than 2,000 survey responses and more than 5,000 individual comments, it has taken us a while to review all the feedback.

"However, we plan to publish the consultation report this month.

"The council’s executive will consider whether to submit a final business case for the scheme in the New Year.”

The remaining months of the year may prove crucial to hopes of Harrogate pursuing a future more based on sustainable transport with a range of Active Travel schemes which have previously run into opposition from local residents back in the consultation stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are reports that campaigners against impeding car traffic in the Oatlands area haver been leafleting residents to ensure support for their point of view.

At the same time, Harrogate District Cycle Action, fearful there will be no meaningful action to support a partial switch to cycling, have been lobbying its members to add their voices to the debate over the following sustainable projects:

The Harrogate Gateway Project which includes the possible reduction of traffic in Station Parade to one lane and the partial pedestrianisation of James Street, which some fear will hurt town centre businesses.

Otley Road Cycle Path Phase 2, following a critical response from cyclists and pedestrians alike to the perceived inadequacies of phase 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Active Travel schemes for Victoria Avenue and a section of the A59 on Knaresborough Road which seeks to create new cycle lanes.

An Active Travel scheme for new traffic measures to support more cycling in the Oatlands Drive area, following the dropping of plans for a one-way system for cars in the face of a campaign by residents who fear it might create traffic congestion.

The possibilty of creating a Low Traffic Neighbourhood on Beech Grove after the end of a trial period with ‘modal filters’ to cut out through-traffic.

Harrogate District Cycling Action claims Harrogate’s whole move towards a less car-intensive transport system is now at risk of being watered down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, it adds, so weak are some of the county council’s options for taking the first steps towards a proper cycle lane system they would fly in the face of Government guidelines on cycle infrastructure design which says “cosmetic interventions that bring few or no active travel benefits and do nothing to restrict through traffic or provide safe space for cycling will not be funded.”

While admitting it faces a challenging situation, North Yorkshire County Council says it remains committed to navigating the deep divisions of public opinion in Harrogate.

It also reaffirmed its intention to deliver at least some of the sustainable transport options over the next 12 months.

“In the past five years, the council has secured more than £15 million of Government funding for active travel projects in the Harrogate district,” said Coun Keane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These projects, including improvements to Otley Road and the transformational Harrogate Gateway, demonstrate our commitment to supporting more residents to walk and cycle.

“We are currently consulting the public on a number of options for phase two of the Otley Road cycle route.

"While there are pros and cons to each of these, it is important that we present alternatives to residents and stakeholders.

"The consultation may also stimulate further options for consideration and we have already seen lots of constructive feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we ensure Government guidance is given due consideration in all of our designs, the Otley Road corridor presents particular challenges.

“To implement a fully segregated cycle lane would require the loss of trees and Stray land as well as a significant reduction of the carriageway’s width.

“The schemes to bring cycling and walking improvements to Victoria Avenue and the A59 near Knaresborough are currently being redesigned.

"We plan for public engagement to take place in the New Year and, subject to funding, we would hope to see the work delivered next summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county council had previously invited the public to give their views on proposals to enhance facilities for cyclists and pedestrians at Oatlands Drive in 2020 as part of its Active Travel Fund cycle paths programme, inspired partly by huge public support for sustainable transport policies in its Harrogate Congestion Study which was held in 2019.

In its most recent newsletter, Harrogate District Cycle Action called on its members to get engaged in the various consultations launched by the county council.

The group is to hold its annual general meeting at 7pm on Tuesday, November 22 at Westcliffe Hall on Harlow Terrace.

It is aiming to have a committee of up to nine members who are prepared to commit time to the campaign for a cycle network.

Advertisement Hide Ad