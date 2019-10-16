Crucial Harrogate local plan blueprint being"finalised"

The crucial blueprint which will dictate where thousands of homes around Harrogate will be built is in the process of being finalised, according to an update from the Planning Inspectorate.

The inspectorate stated earlier this year that analysis of Harrogate's draft local plan, which will guide where thousands of new homes and businesses will be located in the next 20 years, should be complete by July or August.

However, that date was pushed back when Government inspector Richard Schofield, who is tasked with approving Harrogate's plan as 'sound', called for extra consultation on the main modification MM162a in the plan, which includes the phasing, delivery and windfall allowance of the plan.

Consultation on that ended on September 20, with Mr Schofield currently inspecting the results.

"The representations in response to the consultation are now being considered by the Inspector in finalising his report," a spokesperson for the inspectorate said this week.

"His report will then be subject to a fact check by the council before his final report is issued to them. It will then be for the council to decide when the inspector’s report should be published."

While the plan has been delayed, it has increasingly been used to inform the decisions undertaken by Harrogate's planning committee, with the council accepting the plan's advanced stage meant it was acceptable to use it as the basis for planning decisions.

An updated local plan has been more than five years coming for Harrogate.

The council first submitted a draft plan to the Secretary of State for examination in November 2013, only for the independently-appointed planning inspector carrying out the examination to suggest it be withdrawn due to "fundamental concerns", including that the overall amount of housing proposed was too low.

A new plan was submitted last year, with public hearings held across January and February this year.

Since then, Mr Schofield has provided several rounds of feedback, resulting in the deletion of 13 sites from the plan, consisting of more than 1000 new homes.

Given the excess of housing dictated in the original draft plan, the council didn't have have to find any alternative housing despite the removal of the sites.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter