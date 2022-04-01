Countdown to local elections in Leeds area

The countdown has officially begun to this year’s local elections in Leeds which take place on Thursday May 5.

The pre-election period formally started on March 28 and poll cards are now being sent out to everyone currently registered to vote in this year’s elections for seats on Leeds City Council.

“Residents are being asked to check the details on their poll cards when they arrive to ensure they are correct, and also to note the location of their polling station which may have changed,” said a council spokesman.

For anyone not registered, or to register at a new address for anyone who has moved home, this can be done by visiting https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. The deadline for registrations is Thursday April 14.

Postal poll cards are also being sent to anyone currently registered to vote by post. Anyone wishing to begin voting this way can apply to do so via https://www.leeds.gov.uk/your-council/elections/postal-voting. The deadline for applications for postal voting is 5pm on Tuesday April 19, and residents are being asked to apply as soon as possible to help manage demand.

Another option available is to vote by proxy, which can be applied for via www.leeds.gov.uk/elections. The deadline for applications to vote by proxy is 5pm on Tuesday April 26.

“For those wishing to vote in person at polling stations, all necessary Covid-19 precaution measures will be taken to ensure it can be done so safely,” added the spokesman.

The list of candidates standing in this year’s elections will be published on Wednesday April 6.

Elections Returning Officer and chief executive of Leeds City Council Tom Riordan said: “With the election period now underway residents will start to get their poll cards from this week.

“We ask everyone to check the information carefully as well as the guidance on the voting option they want to use and the deadlines involved.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to cast their vote in the election and help shape the future of Leeds.”