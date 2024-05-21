Councillors to make decision on controversial plan to build 76 new homes in Staveley near Boroughbridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors will meet next week to consider granting planning permission for 76 homes in Staveley near Boroughbridge.

Plans were submitted last year for the scheme which would be built on the edge of the village off Minskip Road.

The developer Thomas Alexander Homes says 40 per cent of the properties will be classed as affordable with the majority having either two or three bedrooms.

The developer has proposed creating open spaces on the site as well as walking and cycling paths for residents to use.

There is a bus stop in the village around 220 metres from where the homes will be built.

The application has proved to be controversial in Staveley and has received 275 objections.

A host of reasons have been given by objectors including village services being unable to support the number of homes, ‘poor quality’ design, loss of wildlife and a lack of engagement between the developer and locals.

Conservative MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Andrew Jones, has also written to North Yorkshire Council to object citing its impact on the nearby Staveley Nature Reserve, which is home to a wide range of birds, fauna and other wildlife.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, which runs the nature reserve, issued an objection which said the development could result in “uncontrolled” disturbance.

The charity also warned that the threat of pet cats hunting wildlife on the nature reserve is likely to be “significant”.

A planning statement attached to the application by the developer urges the council to approve the scheme.

It says: “The proposed site is in a sustainable location, close to the amenities provided by Staveley itself, and easily accessible to the larger amenities and transport hubs in nearby Knaresborough and Harrogate.

“The proposal is designed in such a way to be in keeping with the overall character of the settlement and will be an attractive addition to the built in Staveley, encouraging higher quality design for any future developments nearby.”

A council officer has recommended that councillors approve the scheme subject to conditions but the final say will be for councillors on the Harrogate and Knaresborough planning committee.