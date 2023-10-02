Councillors support joining two public paths near Crimple Viaduct in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In 2013, the owner of Rudding Park proposed a new path along a section of a disused railway on the estate in the Crimple Valley near Follifoot.

The intention was to connect the new bridleway to one that was already there called public bridleway 61.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was later found there was a gap of five metres between the two bridleways, which is on land not owned by Rudding Park.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors have recommended that two public bridleways near the Crimple Viaduct are connected following a dispute

North Yorkshire Council has proposed a Public Path Creation Order to join the two paths but the farmer who owns the small parcel of land, Craig Eastwood, opposes it and said the former county council did not follow the proper procedure.

Last week, Mr Eastwood told councillors on the Harrogate and Knaresborough planning committee that he had concerns over access to the bridleway on Fulwith Mill Lane, an increase in footfall damaging his land as well as dogs running off lead and scaring livestock.

The proposal has received support from over 100 members of the public as well as groups including the British Horse Society, Cycling UK and the Ramblers Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Eastwood said: “Walkers tend to stray off the prescribed PROW (public right of way), especially with dogs and almost treat the land as a park.

"This costs us time and money to make good and also negatively affects our livestock with sheep in particular being worried by dogs roaming around.”

However, Conservative councillor for Pannal and Oatlands, John Mann, told Mr Eastwood that rambling in Britain is a “very civilised activity” with dog walkers “almost always” on a lead.

He said: “I ramble on a regular basis and the people I come across generally do stick to the paths that are designated.

“I don’t think people take liberties with landowners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat councillor for High Harrogate and Kingsley, Chris Aldred, queried if there could be improved signage to satisfy both the landowner and the council calling it a “win-win” for both parties.

He added: “The more people we get out into the countryside the better.”

Councillors voted unanimously to recommend that the new path is created.