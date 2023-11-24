Councillors reject call to rename Harrogate Leisure and Wellness Centre after England Lioness Rachel Daly

Councillors have rejected a call to rename the Harrogate Leisure and Wellness Centre, formerly the Hydro, after England footballer Rachel Daly.

However, they have recommended that North Yorkshire Council explores how they can honour Rachel, who was born and raised in the town and is one of the leading stars of the women’s game.

A 700-strong petition that was launched by her former club Killinghall Nomads and local news website the Stray Ferret asked the council to honour her achievements and suggested renaming the pool and leisure centre after her.

The petition was debated at a committee of Harrogate and Knaresborough councillors yesterday.

Although the committee does not have the power to rename the Hydro, it is able to make recommendations to the decision-making executive. The pool is run by the council’s leisure company Brimhams Active.

The website’s editor John Plummer listed the achievements of Rachel, which have included winning Euro 2022 with the Lionesses and being top scorer in the Women’s Super League.

In August, Rossett Sports Centre announced it would rename its sports pitches after the former Rossett pupil whereas Mr Plummer said the council had done “precisely nothing” to honour her.

He said: “Some might say, why name a swimming pool after a footballer?

"But this fundamentally misunderstands the situation.

"Brimhams Active is trying to market itself as a community health venue rather than just a swimming pool.

“What better way to highlight this than by naming its Harrogate centre after a Harrogate woman who started off by playing at a community sports team just down the road and went on to be one of the best players in the world.”

However, councillors were unconvinced by the idea and instead voted to recommend that North Yorkshire Council develops a county-wide civic honours system with Rachel Daly’s achievements recognised as part of the scheme.

Independent councillor for Harlow Hill and St Georges, Michael Schofield, who is a friend of the Daly family, said he had spoken to Rachel about the proposal who said she herself sees “no connection” to the pool.

Councillor Schofield told the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the meeting: “Having contacted Rach, I gave a response on her behalf thanking Harrogate residents for their continued support and to Killinghall Nomads and Rossett for the recognition they have afforded her.

“The Hydro element was rejected as Rachel herself sees no connection and would therefore be better reserved for a future star nurtured at the centre.